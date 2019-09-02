All Times Mountain
Boys Golf
St. Thomas More Pre-Region Invitational;10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Central at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Douglas-RC Christian at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
RC Central at Sturgis;4 p.m.
Douglas-RC Christian at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Campbell Co, Wyo. At RC Central;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Douglas at Custer; 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.