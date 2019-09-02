{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Boys Golf

St. Thomas More Pre-Region Invitational;10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Central at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Douglas-RC Christian at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

RC Central at Sturgis;4 p.m.

Douglas-RC Christian at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Campbell Co, Wyo. At RC Central;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Douglas at Custer; 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

