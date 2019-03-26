The Black Hills of South Dakota and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates don't have much in common.
Twenty nine year-old Lead resident Trevor Tridle has been to both places, and when he was in Abu Dhabi he was able to bring a world title back to the United States.
Last week Tridle, who is a power-lifter, took home four medals in the World Special Olympics Games. He won a gold medal with a personal best in the bench press (385.5 pounds), a bronze in the squat with another personal record (467.5 pounds) a bronze in the deadlift (496.5 pounds) and the overall gold medal.
He was one of five men representing the United States in the competition and the only one from South Dakota.
"It was a different atmosphere than being at a state or national competition. You’ve got the world to compete against. There’s a lot more people and it’s a lot bigger," Tridle said. "I had a stiff bracket so I didn’t think there’d be a chance I would get it, but when I did it felt good."
Tridle is autistic. It's a fact about him, but it's not something that has ever stopped him from achieving something he wanted.
He graduated from Lead-Deadwood in 2008 with honors where he played football for four years, threw the shot put and discus in track and field, swam for the Deadwood-Lead 76ers, has participated in Special Olympics softball and competitive bowling.
He continued to Black Hills State where he graduated in 2013 and now works full-time for the Deadwood Parks and Recreation department.
The trip was his first time overseas, but he said he wasn't overwhelmed. He was able to focus on the competition and put on a show that resulted in him taking home the competition's top prize.
He said he thinks he serves as an inspiration to others who have been told that their opportunities could be limited.
"I think it shows that it doesn’t matter where you’re from," he said. "If you’re from a small state or a big state or a small country or a big country, if you keep working at it you can succeed at a big event like that."
He started working with power-lifting coaches Brent and Tracey Steinbach six years ago. Since then, he's captured his coaches' hearts with his perseverance.
"His hard work and dedication proved that he can do anything he wants to do when he puts his mind to it," Tracey Steinbach said. "He’s accomplished many things ... now he’s been across the world and competed, and not only showed up well but he won it. Having the determination changes a lot of things."
Under the guidance of the Steinbach's, Tridle has been able to go from someone who was strong to a technical lifter that can stand the pressure of competitions.
Power-lifting isn't simply being able to lift heavy objects, according to Tracey Steinbach.
"It’s not just about going to the gym and lifting weights, there’s rules and specifics that you have to do," she said. "The average person doesn’t understand that just because you can lift it doesn’t mean it’s a good lift."
Part of that education has been working with Brent Steinbach, who Tracey said has been side-by-side with Tridle since he started working on his craft.
She said he has an ability to get the most out of Tridle, by tapping into a competitive drive that has been there for him since he started playing competitive sports.
Tridle wasn't able to play football at BHSU, and that's when he was put in touch with the Steinbachs.
"It was an opportunity, when he wasn’t able to play football for BH he was forced to give us a chance," she said. "He didn’t really want to in the beginning but he gave us a chance and I think he and Brent had a unique relationship. Brent has a way of riling Trevor up enough that he’ll do about anything to compete with him."
That competitiveness is what has made him an inspiration to the other athletes that the Steinbachs work with. Tracey said he is encouraging to the other lifters, and has qualities that will make him successful in whatever he puts his mind to.
"He’s dedicated and determined, he does whatever he’s asked," she said. "He’s fun to train because if you tell him to do something he just does it, he doesn’t argue and he does his best and that’s what makes it even more fun. And he’s good at it."