Delbert “Shorty” Garrett from Eagle Butte scored a much-needed win Saturday, posting an 83-point ride to win the saddle bronc all-around championship at the PRCA Central Wyoming Fair rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Sitting 24th in the PRCA saddle bronc standings heading into the Casper rodeo, Garrett needed a good showing to bolster his PRCA world ranking and a shot at making with National Finals Rodeo. He opened with an 82.5-point ride in the opening round and followed with an 83 in the short-go to take the title.
Garrett pocketed $4,291 for his efforts.
Custer Run 4 Life 10K on Aug. 10
The Knights of Columbus in Custer will host the Run 4 Life 10K on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The run will follow the Mickelson Trail, starting at the Crazy Horse monument and finishing at the visitor’s center in Custer. There is no fee to enter, but donations will be accepted.
Registration opens at 6 a.m. at the visitor’s center. Buses leave for the starting line at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, call Jack Sayles at 321-501-1978.
DWU, city of Mitchell receive Special Olympics honor
Dakota Wesleyan University, along with the Mitchell community has been selected to receive the 2019 Don Baker Award on behalf of Special Olympics South Dakota. The Don Baker Award is the highest honor selected by Special Olympics South Dakota.
The award is given in honor of Don Baker who was a volunteer and official starter for the Special Olympics events for many years. The award is given annually to an individual, organization, business or agency that has given outstanding support to Special Olympics South Dakota.
Grebin, Norwine to be inducted into state tennis hall of fame
Kevin Grebin and Jeannie Craney Norwine will be inducted into the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame, during ceremonies at noon Saturday at the McKennan Park Tennis Complex as part of the Asfora S.D. Adult Open tennis tournament.
Grebin, who has the most tennis coaching wins (43 NCAA DII and 75 NAIA wins for 118 overall) in school history at USF. Grebin joins his father Don Grebin in the state tennis hall. Norwine, a Sioux Falls native, is a former state high school champion and South Dakota State University standout.