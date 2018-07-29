Greater Rapid and Ellsworth Area Team swimming coach Duncan Olney was modest when it was announced that he had been voted Coach of the Year by his peers at the South Dakota Long Course State Championship meet at Roosevelt Pool Sunday.
Others wouldn't let him be.
"I say it’s a sympathy vote because I’m old and decrepit," Olney said with a smile. "It’s an honor. We worked hard to get the kids where they are. It’s the technique, they see the technique we’ve been working for a long time on. It’s not just swimming fast but it’s also stroke mechanics."
Liz Willis has been coaching with Onley for close to 30 seasons and she said the award couldn't have gone to a more deserving recipient.
"It’s a big deal because it shows your coaching peers are really taking notice of where you are and how hard you’ve worked, not just at state but across the whole season, short course and long course," she said. "One of the things that I have noticed in my career coaching with coach Duncan is that he doesn’t just cheer for our kids, he cheers for all the swimmers, he’s always been like that. It’s something that I take pride in and I’m happy that I have that as an assistant, it doesn’t matter if it’s South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota or wherever, he’s always cheering for all the kids."
During the state meet GREAT finished fifth overall, which Onley said shows the program is growing.
"We try to make sure that everyone is happy, swimming fast, having fun and we want them to swim that way for the rest of their life," he said. "We used to hope to be in the top 10, but now we’re in fifth place so each year we’re knocking down one more of those notches to get into the top three."
Rapid City Racers coach John Kramer said he was mostly happy with the results of the meet, but knows that big meets like the state meet provide a valuable teaching tool for some of his younger swimmers.
"It’s a mixed bag but I think the kids pretty well," he said. "They’re learning how to swim multiple events over a three day weekend with little to no rest, it's an exercise in mental toughness. We do tough practices but there's no preparing anyone for a meet like this without going to a meet like this. They would've had to have survived tough situations like this before."
Kramer said he has a younger team than usual this season, and thought the younger swimmers did well under the bright lights of the state meet.
He said while he knows swimmers and coaches go into state with goals on times and places, he likes to look at the meet differently.
"I’m sure coaches have goals, but that's a results goal, what I prefer to think about is process goals. We hope the kids are mentally ready, behind the blocks on time, doing jumping jacks to raise their heart rate before their swims, preparing the right way," he said. "It's very unhealthy for a swimmer to think about how fast hey’re going to swim instead of what it’s going to take to get a good swim, if they do that, then the time will take care if itself."
There were 11 state title winners from the Black Hills. Five from GREAT, four from the Racers (including a state meet record from Miles Johnson in the 13-14-year-old boys' 100-meter backstroke) and two winners from the Deadwood/Lead 76ers.
The GREAT winners were: Kaitlyn Strain in the girls' 8 and under 100 butterfly, Owen Johnson in the boys' 9-10 butterfly and 9-10 freestyle, and the 9-10 boys' 200 medley relay team of Gavin Johnson, Brady Strain, Owen Johnson and Carter Stamper.
Johnson's state meet record time was 1:04.62 in the 100 backstroke, other winners from the Racers were: Ava Stinson in the girls' 8-and-under 50 backstroke, Johnson again in the 13-14 boys' 100 breaststroke and Mikayla Moore in the 13-14 girls' 100 freestyle.
The Deadwood winners were: Hunter Johnson in the 9-10 boys' 50 backstroke and Maeve Campbell in the girls' 9-10 50 backstroke.