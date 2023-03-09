WATERTOWN — Lolo Carlow was dancing around the perimeter in the waning seconds of the third quarter Thursday afternoon, dribbling the ball and trying to make a play before the buzzer.

She had little to no time to dish out a pass, and instead was forced to let loose a deep 3-pointer with one tick remaining.

“I wasn’t really looking at the clock and I was just kind of on my own,” she said. “And Coach is like “Shoot it,” so I just threw up something.”

Carlow’s prayer, a 26-footer, banked off the backboard and dropped through the iron as the horn sounded, giving the junior her fourth 3-pointer of the period and her squad’s seventh, capping off an explosive quarter where the No. 4 Red Cloud girls basketball team broke open a one-point halftime lead.

They turned their narrow lead into a blowout, stretching their advantage to as much as 28 and running away with a 76-55 victory over No. 5 Lakota Tech in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Tournament at Watertown Civic Arena.

The Lady Crusaders finished with 11 3s, draining them at 61.1% clip.

“That’s something we’re used to,” Carlow said. “All of us get up at 5 in the morning and shoot, try to make 100 or 200 shots every morning. We’re really focused on our shooting, so it was good but it wasn’t surprising to make all those 3s.”

Lolo Carlow finished 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Her cousin, Maikole Carlow, followed close behind with five 3s of her own and 21 points. Red Cloud (21-2) shot 41.5% from the floor, 50% in the second half, converted 21 of 32 free-throw attempts and racked up 11 steals.

“They changed their zone a little bit, and we talked about how to attack it at half, which popped our shooters open for pretty good looks,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Matt Rama, whose squad went 8 for 10 from distance in the second half. “I feel pretty confident that if we get really good looks from 3, that we’re going to knock them down at a pretty high percentage.”

Freshman Shania Ferguson provided a huge spark for the Tatanka, pouring in a team-high 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting off the bench, while Melina Shangreaux added 16 points, all in the paint. Lakota Tech (19-5), which saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end, shot 38.3%, went 4 of 11 from the perimeter and 15 of 23 at the line.

Thursday’s meeting marked the sixth time the Lady Crusaders and Tatanka have squared off in the past two seasons. Red Cloud owns a 5-1 record in those contests, including two LNI championship games

“That’s the one good thing about being familiar with someone; you know the kids, like every kid,” Rama said. “You know she wants to do this or wants to do that, so you can be in the space you need to be.”

Lakota Tech had the hot hand early, shooting 50% in the first half, and took its largest lead of the afternoon early in the second quarter off 10 points from Shangreaux and nine from Ferguson. Three straight buckets to open the period gave the Tatanka a 21-14 advantage.

Red Cloud came roaring back, however, and closed the half on a 15-7 run, including a stretch of eight in a row, to take a 29-28 lead into the locker room.

Rama said his team, who shot 32% in the first half, looked overexcited in the first 16 minutes, playing on Class A’s biggest stage,

“I think we had to do some settling in,” Rama said. “It just takes some time to adjust to the atmosphere of being at State.”

Lolo Carlow came out of the locker room for the second half and drilled a pair of 3s from well beyond the arc, then Maikole Carlow followed with a 3 of her own. A few minutes later, Lolo Carlow knocked down her third 3 of the frame, then Ashlan Blount, also a cousin of the Carlow’s, sank a pair of free throw following a technical foul to push the Lady Crusaders’ lead to double digits, 45-34, with 3:08 to play in the quarter.

Red Cloud continued its offensive outpouring in the period with a 7-0 run, including 3s made by Maikole Carlow and Rhionna Brewer. Lolo Carlow’s buzzer-beating 3 off the glass made it a 55-38 contest heading into the fourth.

“Maikole’s our returner, so she’s been here before, so she definitely knows what it feels like,” Rama said. “Lolo, this is her first time at State. She’s never been before, so I think she was excited and just really ready for the moment.”

The Lady Crusaders traded their perimeter shooting for transition layups in the final frame, opening the period on a 20-9 run to extend their lead to a game-high 28 points, 75-47, with under two minutes to play, salting away their state tournament win.

“We already knew what they were going to do or stuff that was going to happen,” Lolo Carlow said. “So we were all prepared and we were all a team, like having each other’s backs.”

Red Cloud now turns its attention to top-seeded Hamlin (23-0), Class A’s lone undefeated team who overcame a fourth-quarter deficit in their quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 Flandreau earlier in the day. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT on Friday in Watertown, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s state championship game.

“They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason, they’re undefeated and they’ve been the state runner-up for the last two years. I’m sure they’re really hungry,” Rama said. “We’re just going to come in and try to play our style of basketball and play as hard as we can, and just see what happens.”