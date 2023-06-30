The Spearfish Sasquatch overcame a five-run deficit, aided by a six-run fifth inning, to beat the Hastings Sodbusters 8-6 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Seth Nelson went 3 for 4 for the Sasquatch (13-16) with two runs and one RBI, while Chazz Crook collected a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Luis Reyes tallied two knocks, including a double, and DJ Van Atten added two runs.

Oliver Wilson surrendered five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out three without a walk in two innings on the mound. Zach Romans tossed 6/2 frames in relief, allowing one run (earned) on six hits while fanning six and walking one. Joe McBride earned the save in 1/3 innings of work.

The Sasquatch and Sodbusters (6-20) meet again Saturday for a doubleheader in Spearfish.