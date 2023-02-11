Aaliyah Jones caught fire Saturday at Naasz Gym.

The Rapid City Central guard racked up 38 points against Yankton to take sole possession of the program’s single-game scoring record, and the Cobblers rode Jones’ hot hand to snap a nine-game losing skid with a 73-35 victory over the visiting Gazelles.

“I had 17 points at the half but I didn’t really think I was going to beat the record,” Jones said. “I’m very proud of myself because I’m only a junior and I have another whole year in front of me.”

Central’s single-game scoring record previously belonged to Jordon Heckert, who racked up 36 points against Douglas on Jan. 5, 2021 and now plays college basketball for Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

Jones surpassed Heckert’s record with two and a half minutes to play on a transition layup and made a free throw on the Cobblers’ next possession to reach 38 points. The bench erupted when the junior surpassed the mark, despite Central’s 35-point lead at the time.

“(Aaliyah) was in the zone today and it was super special to watch,” interim head coach Jacqee Schaefer said. “That's the type of capability she has as a player. She can completely take over a game offensively. If she plays like that every game, then she has the world at her fingertips.”

The Cobbler (5-12) victory also marked the first of Schaefer’s young career as a head coach.

Jones said that made her historic performance even more special.

“It feels great for me but it feels even better for those girls,” Schaefer said. “I'm just super happy with the way they competed today. They turned around and we were able to score some baskets. It was a confidence boost that they needed.”

Teila Jiron and Leah Landry also finished in double figures for Central with 10 and 14 points, respectively.

The Cobblers shot 61.4% from the field on 27 of 44 shooting and knocked down 64.7% of their 3s on 11 of 17 attempts. Yankton (1-13) finished the day 34.2% from the field and 28.6% from 3.

The two squads battled early before Central scored 11 straight points, nine by Jones, to take an 11-point lead with 4:11 left in the first. Yankton pushed back and cut its deficit to 23-16 after one quarter.

In the second, the Gazelles started with a 5-0 run and cut their deficit to two with 7:02 left in the half. But the Cobblers seized control again and pushed their lead to 39-28 at the break.

In the third quarter, Central limited its opponent to five points and extended its advantage to 59-30 at the end of the frame.

Central continued to pour it on in the fourth as Jones set the record, and cruised to a 38-point home victory.

The Cobblers return to action Thursday at Rapid City Stevens.

Cobbler boys struggle to contain Yankton

The Rapid City Central boys hung tight with Yankton for a half and cut its deficit to five early in the third on Saturday at Naasz Gym.

The Bucks shot 40.7% from 3 as they knocked down 11 of 27 shots from deep to claim a 74-53 road victory. It marked the sixth straight loss for the Cobblers.

“That’s a good team,” Central coach T.J. Hay said. “I just told our guys that we're at the point where we can't just play well for stretches of four, five or six minutes. We’ve got to do it every quarter for the majority of the quarter.”

Drew and Rugby Ryken led the way for the bucks with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Mac Ryken chimed in with five points.

“There's a reason that they're good,” Hay said. “It's nice if you have one player that's like that on your team and they've got three family members. Then they have other guys that can come off the bench and hit 3s.”

Shun-Zi White Woman and Cameron Steidley led the way for the Cobblers (6-11) with 10 points each. Cooper Totten and Lincoln Archambault added eight and seven points, respectively.

Yankton outrebounded Central 34-22 and nabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

We gave up 15 offensive rebounds last night and 14 tonight,” Hay said. “That's something we have to take care of this week. We’ve got to have a mentality that five guys need to be going after the board, instead of trying to rely on one or two guys to rebound.”

The Cobblers return to action Friday at Rapid City Stevens.