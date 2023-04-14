Rapid City Rush fan favorite Adam Carlson was named the recipient of the 2023 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award before puck drop of the team's game against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The award, named in memory of the late Blaine Jarvis, who was a member of the Rush's inaugural team in 2008-09 and their 2010 CHL Championship team, is awarded to one player each season who "exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis both on and off the ice: professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic and excellence in both the locker room and community."

Carlson, a 29-year-old goalie from Edina, Minnesota, is in his fourth season with the Rush and has posted a 15-15-1 record with a 3.24 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. His 2022-23 campaign has served as a comeback season after he spent the previous 18 months on the sideline, recoverin from a knee injury.

Carlson mulled retirement and coaching, spending much of last season on the Rapid City bench as an assistant, helping lead the Rush to their first postseason berth in seven years, but decided to return between the pipes after rehabbing his knee and getting cleared to play.

Carlson joins jersey retirees Danny Battochio and Riley Weselowski, and current player Logan Nelson as recipients of the award.