STURGIS — Aiden Voyles brought his best stuff to the mound in Belle Fourche Post 32’s Sturgis Tournament opener at Strong Field.

Voyles pitched his second complete game of the season and allowed one run on six hits, while striking out five and walking one.

Belle Fourche capitalized on the strong outing to secure a 3-1 victory over Box Elder Post 315.

“This season has been going really well for me on the mound,” Voyles said. “My goal is just to throw strikes and let the defense do their job. The outfield was really good tonight and the infield made some nice plays. I’ve just been learning to trust them and let them get the job done.”

Post 315 struck first with a run in the top of the third before surrendering three unanswered in the fifth and sixth.

Tyler Remington put together a solid start on the bump for Box Elder. He allowed one run (unearned) on two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in five innings to keep his team in the mix.

“Honestly I probably could’ve left my starter in a little bit longer,” Post 315 coach Matt Beasley said. “I didn’t really have him on a pitch count but I was being conservative. He was throwing well against Belle and I probably should’ve left him in a little longer, but that’s a mistake on my end because the boys played well.”

Broncs head coach Randall Doran credited Voyles for mixing pitches well and trusting his defense by retiring batters via ground balls.

“He was throwing strikes and trying to get a lot of early contact with ground balls,” Doran said. “We had a couple of mistakes but for the most part our defense was able to help him when we got ahead in counts.”

Box Elder struck first on a one-run single by Riley Palmer that scored Owen Ponto and gave his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.

The starting pitchers kept the board clean until Braiden Blenner entered in relief for Post 315 in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed a pair of runs on one hit and a walk to suffer the loss in one inning of work.

In the bottom of the sixth, Caden Thomsen led off for Belle Fourche with a double to right and Gavin Pearson pinch ran for him. Pearson advanced to third and scored the go-ahead run on a bunt by Anthony Budmayr.

Later in the frame, Evan Vissia extended Post 32's lead to 3-1 when he scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

Voyles issued a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh, but retired the next three Post 315 batters to secure the neutral site victory.

Post 315 returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Billings Red in Day 2 of tournament play at Strong Field.

“If we can keep playing clean defense we're going to be in every game, just like this one,” Beasley said. “If we can hit better in situations with one and two outs…we’ll be able to turn some base runners into more runs and have a successful weekend.”

Belle Fourche hits the field at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Spearfish Post 164 at Strong Field.