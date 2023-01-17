Allyson Cass’ 33-point night powers Custer girls to OT win over Wall

CUSTER — Allyson Cass knew she was closing in on 1,000 career points, and wanted to hit the mark on her home court, but a stellar performance was needed Tuesday night to get there.

The senior guard delivered, pouring in 33 points off eight 3-pointers to eclipse the milestone as Custer fought off Wall 82-77 in overtime.

“My dad was really wanting me to get it at home because we had four home games in a row,” said Cass, whose next two games will be on the road. “I didn’t really want to get it at Newell, so I’m really excited I got it here.”

Cass tallied 11 points and knocked down a trio of 3s in the first half, hitting her third before the midpoint buzzer to cap off a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-3) and give her team a five-point lead. She came out of the locker room and unloaded four 3s in the third quarter alone, racking up 13 points in the period. Her eighth 3 of the night, scored in the fourth quarter, gave 31 points in regulation and put her over 1,000 for her high school career.

“We knew she needed 30 going into it but we didn’t really tell her that,” said Tobey Cass, Custer’s head coach and Allyson’s father. “But she stepped up. I guess she wanted it tonight.”

She also converted two clutch free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to put the game out of reach. Sister Bailey Cass dished out eight assists and finished with 10 points, point guard Jordyn Larsen added 12 points and five steals and Alice Sedlacek chipped in 11 points.

“Like I told the girls in the locker room, she probably just had the game of her career against us,” Wall head coach John Hess said of Allyson Cass. “I knew it was going to be a long night when the ball hit the front of the rim and bounced about 5 feet up in the air and came down and went in.”

The Lady Eagles (8-5) ended with a pair of 20-point scorers in the form of Paige Kjerstad and Nora Dinger, who earned 24 and 20 points, respectively. Kjerstad also fell one rebound shy of a double-double, and Rhea Tucker collected 13 points.

“Wall’s a great team. I guarantee they’ll probably be at the state tournament in the B’s and they’ll probably make a lot of noise at that I’m guessing,” Tobey Cass said. “They’re well-coached and these girls just hung together.”

Allyson Cass’ milestone-reaching 3 gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 70-58 with 2:52 to play, but a 3-point play from April Schulz sparked a 12-0 run for the Lady Eagles to level the contest and send it into overtime.

Kjerstad drilled a 3 with 40 seconds left to cut Wall’s deficit to two, then Dinger sank a layup with under 15 seconds remaining to even things at 70-70 on back-to-back possessions. Custer was unable to get a game-winning shot off in the waning seconds of regulation.

“The run we made in the fourth quarter, I thought we were tired before that, and they just found another burst of energy and got after it,” Hess said.

A 3-pointer from reserve Shayleigh Forgey and two free throws by Larsen gave the Wildcats a five-point lead with 1:03 to play in the extra period, but Dinger responded with a shot from deep, and after a travel call on Custer, the Lady Eagles got the ball back with 27.5 ticks left.

Wall dribbled the ball into the front court, but a bad pass sent a loose ball bouncing the other way. Larsen picked up and tallied an open layup to stretch Custer’s lead back out to four. A free throw from Schulz cut it back to a one-possession game with 5.1 seconds left, but Allyson Cass went 2 for 2 on the other end with 1 ticks remaining to close out the victory and put a cap on her outstanding performance.

“I think we really showed a lot of confidence, coming back from two losses in a row,” said Allyson Cass, after her squad fell to ranked teams St. Thomas More and Red Cloud last week. “Because it’s hard when you lose two tough games against good teams and come back and play to your full potential and get the win, especially in a game like this.”

Custer heads to Newell on Thursday, while Wall is at Philip.