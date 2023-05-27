Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For Simeon Birnbaum, his final South Dakota high school state track and field meet is just a warmup for the summer season.

The Rapid City Stevens runner already holds state records in the 800-meter run (1:50.12), 1600 (4:01.05) and holds the NFHS high school record in the 3200 (8:34.10).

Birnbaum’s goal for the weekend was to score 40 points for the Raiders, the maximum by an individual athlete, in the sprint medley, 3200, 800 and 1600 and stay fresh for upcoming national races. He’s three for three so far with Class AA titles in the medley (3:34.12), 3200 (9:22.96) and 800 (1:53.02) with only the 1600 left to run on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Birnbaum’s focus remains on the future though, as the senior hopes to crack a pair of long-standing national high school records in the postseason, and he gets his first shot at Thursday’s Hoka Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

“That’s when I truly race,” Birnbaum told the Journal Friday. “I don’t really think of these as races because I don’t push myself to the max. I have to switch my mindset to go all out. I’m going to take risks, I’m going to make mistakes, and I’m going to do everything I can to try and win.”

The two records in particular that Birnbaum is chasing are Alan Webb’s mile time of 3:53.43 and Lukas Verzbicas’ two-mile time of 8:29.46. The two records have stood since 2001 and 2011, respectively.

It’d take a tremendous effort for the South Dakota star to shave over six seconds off his personal record in the mile (3:59.51) and extend a stellar 3200 time in his first-ever two-mile run later this summer.

“It’s going to take a really good day on my part, and it’s going to have to take pretty much perfect conditions,” he said. “I’ll either need a really good pace or a day where I really lock into paces and have really good splits.”

Birnbaum is excited to shoot for the national record books and is happy he’ll be joined on the historic journey by his fiercest competitors and friends.

“My future (Oregon) teammate Connor Byrne, me and him have the best chance,” he said. “Then there’s Rocky Hansen who’s gone sub-four (in the mile) and a couple of other four-flat guys, so it will be another really good attempt.”

He said there’s a special bond between himself and about 10 other runners that frequently compete on the national scene. Heated competitions have forged plenty of hangouts, joint training sessions and lifelong friendships.

“We just like hanging out,” Birnbaum said. “We have fun together, we plan stuff that’s non-running related and if we live close enough we plan runs together. We really enjoy being around someone similar to ourselves.”

The new relationships have not, however, replaced Birnbaum’s love for and comradery with his Stevens teammates.

He could have entered the state meet with the goal of shattering all of his state records and locking his spot in the South Dakota history books for years to come. Instead, Birnbaum chose to run in four events at State to put his team in the best position to succeed.

Raiders distance and cross country coach Jesse Coy said his decision to focus on scoring team points and staying in prime shape for the postseason shows wisdom beyond his years and highlights he’s a team player.

“It’d be a bad idea to try and set all the records at the state meet,” Coy said. “It’d be shortsighted because he has a big race Thursday against some of the best high school kids ever and a few races beyond that. Also, possibly 10 years down the road he still needs to be competing at a high level.”

Birnbaum has four national showcases slated for the summer that will bolster an already impressive resume. He opens with the Festival of Miles before taking on the Brooks PR Invitational, Nike Outdoor Nationals and the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Longtime Stevens track and field head coach Paul Hendry has coached a plethora of outstanding athletes who went on to compete at the collegiate level, but he said Birnbaum took the Raiders’ brand to new heights.

“We’re proud of our program and we’ve had and have a lot of great athletes,” Hendry said. “We’ve been on the map in South Dakota and regionally, but now Simeon’s put us on the national stage. People know us nationally. We’re recognizable and it’s a chance for us to be proud of our school. I’m excited to see what’s in store for Simeon.”

Spectators travel from miles around to watch the best runner compete on the biggest stages. Birnbaum said the national races, including the ones he’s running in this summer, feature exhilarating environments.

He often travels to the national races solo, and at first the environment at the meets blew him away, but now he knows what to expect when he walks onto the track.

“Once you do it a couple of times you get more relaxed and learn the flow of things,” Birnbaum said. “Not everything is going to be the way you want it. It isn’t home. You just learn to roll with it and not think too much about it.”

The Festival of Miles kicks off on Thursday at Saint Louis University High School. Birnbaum competes in the high school mile at 8:10 p.m. MST.