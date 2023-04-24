STURGIS — Rapid City Central started strong against Sturgis Brown on Monday at the Sturgis Softball Complex.

The Cobblers jumped out to a 10-1 lead after two-and-a-half innings, but the Scoopers didn’t back down. Sturgis scored six runs in the bottom of the third and cut their deficit to three runs.

Central responded though, behind the steady hand of Shantel Anderson in the circle.

Anderson bounced back and allowed one run in the final four innings as the Cobblers returned to the win column with a 17-8 victory.

“She’s a senior, she’s a leader and she’s going to be relied on to pitch through things,” Cobblers coach Zane Roduner said. “I have total faith in her to be able to do that. She’s mentally strong, she’s mature and she can handle it out there. She understands what her job is and she does it very well.”

Central (2-2) totaled 20 hits in the contest and committed four errors. Sturgis (0-4) racked up 12 hits and committed three errors.

Anderson (2-2) earned the victory in the circle in a complete game effort. The senior surrendered eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

“I was in a little slump when they started hitting off of us in the beginning,” she said. “Then I found my confidence and started throwing strikes because everybody, especially Ally (Davis) and the infield, helped me build that back up.”

Eight Central players finished the day with multi-hit games at the dish. Raylee Jones, Davis, Keera Taylor and Anderson each finished the day with three hits.

Jones went 3 for 6 with three RBIs and a pair of runs. She said the warm weather helped the Cobblers get going early in the contest.

“It felt good to sweat,” she said. “That’s weird to say, but it felt good for it to finally be warm for once.”

Central set the tone with two runs on three hits and a pair of errors in the opening frame. Jess Chiolis started the scoring when she scampered home after an error on the Sturgis first baseman to make it 1-0. Taylor doubled her team’s lead with a one-run double that plated Shyanne Dudley.

The Cobblers continued to pour it on in the top of the second with seven runs, all with two outs, on six hits and one error to give them a 9-0 lead after one and a half.

Sturgis scraped a run across in the bottom of the second on solo home run by Haley Walker that made it 9-1 after two.

Central answered with a run in the top of the third on an RBI single by Taylor that plated Jones to make it 10-1.

The Scoopers erupted in the bottom of the third with six runs on three hits and three errors and cut their deficit to 10-7 after three.

The Cobblers responded down the stretch though as Anderson held Sturgis to one run in the final four innings.

Central added two runs in the fourth, three runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to clinch a nine-run road victory.

“We completed from the first pitch to the last pitch,” Roduner said. “The girls didn’t let that one inning carry on into the next, which is great to see. Our bats were alive today for the first time all season, so it was a plus in multiple areas.”

Sturgis returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday at Sioux Falls Washington.

Central hits the field at 10 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader with Brookings and Mitchell at the Parkview Softball Complex.