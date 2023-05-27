Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Competing against athletes older and with faster times this spring, Ashlan Blount put all that behind her when the starting gun fired Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cloud freshman bounded over the obstructions that stood in her way and crossed the finish line ahead of the pack, winning the 300-meter hurdles by .20 seconds with a time of 45.73 seconds for her first state championship on the final day of this year’s South Dakota high school state track and field at Howard Wood Field.

“It feels amazing. I’m so happy. Words can’t describe how happy I am right now,” Carlow said. “I’m so proud of myself and how far I’ve come. Getting third last year as an eighth grader I was super happy, and then first as a freshman is so much cooler.”

In the process of winning the title, Carlow also captured the first hurdles state championship in Red Cloud school history. She follows in the footsteps of Jade Ecoffey, the Lady Crusaders distance runner who won the first-ever track and field state championship for Red Cloud two years ago and defended her title last year.

Ecoffey was unable to compete this year, her senior campaign, due to a season-ending injury.

“We’ve had a lot of distance champions, and my friend Jade couldn’t be here, so I’m happy that I could bring home a state championship for our school,” Carlow said. “It’s something that we’ve never had.”

Carlow said she was stunned when she realized she finished the race in first place. She forced her legs to move as fast as they would go.

“I was still in shock. I was just congratulating everybody and everybody was hugging me and saying good job, and I was like ‘oh my god I just won,’” she said. “It’s kind of shocking. You don’t really take it in until you’re catching your breath because you’re still dead. You can’t really focus on anything.”

Blake Boyster 3-peats in 400, defends 200 title

Blake Boyster was quite miffed he didn’t win the 100-meter dash state title Saturday, an event he claimed last year, coming in third.

So he used that anger to fuel his performance in the 400, his signature race, and won the championship for the third straight year with a time of 48.96 seconds.

“I think it’s pretty special. I’m the first person from Custer to do that, so it’s also the cherry on top,” Boyster said. “I’ve always tried to focus on the 400, and getting it the past three years of my high school career has been awesome.”

In the process of three-peating, Boyster also claimed gold medal honors, recording the best 400 time across all three classes.

“That was honestly my whole goal for this year, was to get a gold medal,” he said. “I had never gotten one. I honestly didn’t think I would until this year.”

Boyster came back to the track for the 200, another race he won the state title in last year. He was seeded third coming in, but he launched himself into first place coming around the turn and held off his opponents coming down the final 100 meters.