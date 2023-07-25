Black Hills State athletics named Ashyln Englehorn as the school's new head softball coach on Tuesday.

Englehorn joins the Yellow Jackets after a brief stint as the head coach at Crown College during the 2022-23 seasons.

"I'm beyond excited to get to Spearfish and join the Black Hills family," said Englehorn. "I believe there is an incredible opportunity to develop and build this program into something special for years to come."

Enhlehorn led Crown to a 20-49 record in her two seasons with the program, but the squad took a step forward this past year.

The Polars went 12-29 in 2023 and advanced to the UMAC Tournament for the first time in five years. That squad also featured the UMAC Player of the Year and finished in the top-40 in NCAA Division III in stolen bases.

During Englehorn's tenure, the team tied or broke 15 school records and saw 11 UMAC All-Academic players and NFCA Academic All-Americans. The squad also placed two players on the First-Team All UMAC team.

Englehorn was the head assistant coach at Willamette University from 2018-21. In her three years there, she was responsible for improving the team's fielding percentage from .916 to .949, while also assisting with recruiting, development, camps, travel organization and academic success for the program.

Englehorn played collegiate softball at Corban University where she competed for a national championship in 2017, before earning both a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's degree in kinesiology.

A native of Boise, Idaho, Englehorn currently resides in Spearfish with her dog, Rosie.

BHSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report