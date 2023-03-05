SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men’s basketball team clinched its second consecutive NCAA Division II Tournament berth on Sunday night.

The Yellow Jackets earned an at-large selection as the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region.

BHSU enters the tournament with a blank slate and hopes to get a fresh start in the postseason after closing out the season 3-4 in its last seven games.

“There's probably a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” head coach Ryan Thompson said. “We feel like we can play better basketball than what we've shown in the last few weeks. You'll see a team playing with a chip that has a fresh start.”

BHSU (25-5, 18-4 RMAC) opens tournament play against No. 3 seed Colorado School of Mines (26-5) at noon Saturday. The Yellow Jackets bested the Orediggers twice in the regular season.

“We're just excited to play,” senior guard Joel Scott said. “We haven't given our best effort the past couple of weeks, so we're excited to play basketball. It's going to be fun.”

West Texas A&M (25-6, 20-2 Lone Star) earned the right to host the South Central Regional, despite a strong performance by Fort Lewis in the RMAC Tournament.

The Skyhawks sat atop the regional rankings at the end of last week and defeated the Yellow Jackets for a third time in Friday’s RMAC semifinals. Fort Lewis (28-3, 19-3 RMAC) enters the regional as the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of BHSU-Colorado Mines.

“I definitely think there was a little disrespect,” BHSU senior Joel Scott said. “I think that Fort Lewis deserved a lot more than they did. But honestly, we'll show them what the RMAC is about when we start playing.”

Thompson said he’s just excited to have the Yellow Jackets back in the national tournament. It marks BHSU’s second-ever appearance in the tourney since it made the jump to Division II in 2012.

“All you can ask for is to get into the tournament,” Thompson said. “Everyone's good and it doesn't matter who you play. We have a chance to go on a run and that's ultimately where we wanted to be at the end of the year.”

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Orediggers 83-70 on Dec. 10 in Golden, Colorado and 85-66 on Feb. 3 in Spearfish. Colorado Mines entered both matchups ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Orediggers have reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times since 2010.

Thompson said their next opponent has been playing great basketball lately.

“We have to be on top of our game,” he said. “There are some areas that we can take advantage of, but they're a great team, well coached and force you to play well. They're not going to beat themselves.”

South Central Region Pairings

No. 1 West Texas A&M (25-6) vs. No. 8 Texas A&M Kingsville (21-11)

No. 4 Angelo State (25-6) vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa (24-7)

No. 2 Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (19-11)

No. 3 Colorado Mines (26-5) vs. No. 6 Black Hills State (25-5)