Between a morning victory and a mercy-rule loss, the Rapid City Stevens softball team continued to swing the bats effectively Friday at a chilly Parkview Softball Complex.

Off a 16-5 win over Sturgis in their season opener Tuesday, the Raiders collected 14 hits, including three home runs, in a 12-8 victory over Brandon Valley, then returned to the diamond and put up 12 hits, this time with four homers, but the Harrisburg bats were stronger as they fell 26-12 in five innings.

“The girls are just getting better and better every day, and they come determined to play and determined to win, and hitting’s contagious,” Stevens head coach Sherry Grismer said. “When the bats start going, the other kids get confident, and it’s fun to watch.”

In Game 1, Tia Gease, Lainey Van Zee and Bailey Kokesh smacked home runs. Gease finished 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs, Kokesh went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Summer Holway earned a four-hit performance, getting knocks in all four of her at-bats and scoring one run.

Van Zee also started in the circle and threw six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out seven and walking two on 86 pitches. Nieva Colicheski entered in relief and surrendered four runs on four hits without a strikeout or walk in one inning.

In Game 2, the Tigers roared ahead by going up 16-1 in three and half innings, putting the 15-run mercy rule on the table, before the Raiders tallied seven runs in the bottom-half of the fourth to keep the game alive. Joslyn Johnson, Sayde Hunt, Chloe Ohlsen and Colicheski all homered in the frame, while Van Zee tripled.

Harrisburg (4-0) answered with a 10-run fifth inning and closed out its 10-run mercy-rule victory after Stevens scored four runs in the bottom-half of the frame.

“We just talked about character, and our motto this year is ‘One’ and taking it one pitch at a time,” Grismer said. “When we were down like that, I just told them, how much character do you guys have? And we put up seven runs in one inning.”

Hunt went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and one run, while Ohlsen collected three hits and three runs and Van Zee drove in three and scored twice as part of a two-hit performance. Colicheski added two RBIs, and Holway added two runs.

Van Zee served as starting pitcher again but lasted only 1 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs, nine earned on seven hits while fanning two without a walk on 46 pitches. Kokesh entered in relief and surrendered six runs on seven hits while walking three without recording a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings, and Colicheski gave up 10 runs on 10 hits in the final 1 1/3 innings.

“We need to be a little bit better at locating our pitches, knowing what our counts are when we’re pitching that next pitch, keeping the ball off the plate better, but gosh, Harrisburg is a great hitting team,” Grismer said. “They’re very disciplined hitters and you’ve got to give credit to them as well.”

Stevens takes on O’Gorman on Thursday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.