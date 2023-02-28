HILL CITY — As Tuesday night’s playoff game ramped up and became a 3-point barrage in the fourth quarter, the crowd at Coach Gins’ Court ramped up with it with each succeeding shot from distance.

The Belle Fourche and Hill City boys basketball teams, aiming to keep their seasons alive, started trading shots from beyond the arc and combined for eight in the first five minutes of the final frame.

The final shot from deep, a Nolan Wahlfeldt jumper with 3:15 to play, put his squad up by two possessions and gave the Rangers the space they needed to salt away a 14-point comeback and knock off the Rangers 69-61 in the first round of the Region 8A Tournament.

“That was a pretty fun little sequence there,” Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said of the 3-point shooting. “We talked about it before the game; there’s going to be a lot of emotions, there’s going to be a lot of adrenaline, we can’t let it take over our body. Our body still has to run.”

Anthony Budmayr sank three of the Broncs’ (9-12) five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing with 15 points in the period and a leading 29 points for the game. Teammate Jet Jensen knocked down four 3s on the night and ended with 21 points.

“We stayed together, we stayed true. True to what Coach says that we’re always grinding,” Budmayr said. “We stayed true to that, we dug deep and believed we could get it.”

Devin Buehler ended the first half on pace for a triple-double and finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rangers (9-12). Alex Stoeckmann added 17 points and Everett Sullivan chipped in 14.

“You’ve got to get stops, and weren’t getting stops,” Hill City head coach Laramie Harvey said. “Could we have played better defense? Yeah. But to their credit, a couple of those 3s their kids were hitting were a ways out. They were good shots.”

Belle Fourche, the No. 4 seed in Region 8A, will face No. 1 St. Thomas More (18-2) on Friday in Rapid City for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16. The Cavaliers beat the Broncs by 37 in their regular-season matchup back on Jan. 3.

“It was a hard late January, hard February, and we could’ve quit and packed it in and got ready for track season,” Pottorff said. “But we still want to play, so I’m proud of these boys.”

After falling behind 29-15 just over three minutes into the second quarter, thanks to first-half double-digits scoring outputs by Buehler, Stoeckmann and Sullivan, the Broncs clawed their way back and tied the game 38-38 with three and a half minutes to play in the third on an Anthony Budmayr 3 from the right wing.

Soon after, they pulled ahead 43-42 on a Jet Jensen 3 before the Rangers went on an 8-0 run, fueled by 3s from Zane Messick and Sullivan, and went back by six early in the fourth.

Budmayr then unloaded back-to-back shots from beyond the arc, bookending a Buehler free throw, before Buehler sank a deep 3. Jensen and Budmayr then each drained perimeter jumpers as Belle Fourche reclaimed the lead at 57-55.

Hill City dropped in one more 3-pointer, courtesy of Stoeckmann, before Wahlfeldt laid in a bucket and followed it up with a clutch 3.

The Rangers managed to cut their deficit back to one possession and had a chance to level the contest with a 3-pointer after the Broncs missed the front end of a one-and-one with 36.3 seconds to play, but they couldn’t find one more shot from deep and Belle Fourche clinch the win, its first over Hill City since 2020, with a 5-for-6 effort at the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds.

“We’ve had a lot of gaps this year where we’ve been down like that, but these boys, they can flip at a switch, I just wish we’d just leave that switch on,” Pottorff said. “It also helps when our two shooters start making shots from anywhere in the half court. That makes it a little easier.”