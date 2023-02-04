BELLE FOURCHE — There are plenty of multi-sport athletes in South Dakota, but Mataya Ward’s success in all four of her disciplines makes her one of the most athletic.

The Belle Fourche High School junior continues to make a name for herself as a standout for the Broncs in volleyball, basketball, track and field and rodeo.

She's not the first Ward to excel in multiple sports either. Her involvement is part of a family tradition that runs parallel to their ranching business.

“I come from a ranching background,” Ward said. “Rodeo is like the ranching legacy, so it's always been a huge part of my life.”

In 2001, Mataya’s parents, Vern and Laurie, purchased the VLW Ranch in Fruitdale, and as a kid Mataya watched her three older sisters, Fehrin, Sierra and KeAnna, compete in rodeos.

Seeing her siblings participate made Mataya fall in love with the sport at a young age.

“My sisters have done it ever since I can remember,” Ward said. “I would always ride my ponies around behind the arena. Then as soon as I got old enough to compete, it was a dream come true for me.”

Laurie said Fehrin also played as many sports as possible, while Sierra and KeAnna picked their favorites.

Mataya followed in the footsteps of her oldest sister and chose to play as many sports as possible, and has succeeded in each arena. She helped lead the Broncs basketball and volleyball teams to the state tournament in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Ward finished last volleyball season as an All-Conference, All-State and Rapid City Journal Best of the West Player of the Year performer.

In 2022, she also earned the top spot in the 20X High School Showcase during Rodeo Rapid City at Summit Arena, and returned to the event again last Sunday.

She's enjoyed every sport she's tried, Laurie said, that she just couldn't give one up.

“I think they all tie in," Laurie said. "In a roundabout way, they all tie together.”

Broncs girls basketball head coach Bill Burr emphasized how much Mataya and the entire Ward family has meant to the school and community at Belle Fourche.

“She’s contributed a lot to Belle Fourche athletics,” Burr said. “The whole family is great, it’s a great bunch of kids. The girls have contributed a whole lot to the school, not just in athletics. They’re involved in a lot of stuff in the community.”

Mataya made sure to point out the many benefits of playing multiple sports. She said track helps improve her athleticism and coordination for basketball and volleyball, and that the team sports help her stay in shape.

Not specializing in one sport also prevents her from overusing certain muscle pairs that can cause injuries.

Rodeo also helps the junior in team sports, but in a more abstract way.

“In rodeo, you really have to listen to your horse, even though they can’t speak,” she said. “On the court, you have to read what your teammates are doing, even if they aren't talking. Also with teamwork, communication is a key and if you're ranching, and working cows, communication is key.”

Laurie credits rodeo for helping her youngest daughter grow, both athletically and personally.

“In rodeo, it's just her and her horse,” she said. “There's nobody to help her out or bail her out or for her to blame. It’s on you, and I think that carries over a lot in the team sports, because she does not get bothered by pressure.”

Mataya said she’s leaning toward playing volleyball at the next level, but isn’t counting out basketball, track, rodeo or any other opportunity that may come her way.

“I'm kind of still seeing where the chips fall,” she said. “I'm leaning towards volleyball, but there's still time and something may change that.”