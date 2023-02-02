BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson drew national attention from college coaches as he wrapped up a stellar cross country career last fall.

Clarkson won his second straight Class A individual state championship in October and brought a team title back to the Black Hills, which prompted offers from some of the nation’s top distance running programs.

Ultimately, the Broncs senior signed with Gonzaga back in December, and hopes to represent his small town on the nation's biggest stage when he hits the ground running this fall.

“I'm definitely looking forward to doing that, for sure,” Clarkson said. “I’m really excited to be the kid from Belle Fourche that was able to maybe hopefully run at nationals and become an All-American.”

Clarkson ran the second best time in the state, regardless of class, last season at 15 minutes, three seconds, and finished 36 seconds faster than his next competitor in the state meet.

After speaking and visiting with several college coaches, he narrowed his list of potential destinations down to Tennessee, Tulsa, Colorado State and Gonzaga. The allure of the Pacific Northwest’s beauty ultimately led Clarkson to run for the Zags.

“I really liked the Washington area,” he said. “The Pacific Northwest area is really pretty and I’m really looking forward to running up there.”

The Bulldogs have reached the NCAA National Championships in each of the last three seasons as one of the top programs in the West Regional. But the campus and Clarkson’s future teammates set Gonzaga apart in his mind.

“When I got on campus it felt like home,” he said. “The team was really friendly and I felt like I'd known them for a long time because they share that same drive that I have to better myself as a runner.”

Gonzaga’s 15-year head coach Paul Tyson received West Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors last season after the team finished with a program-best 13th-place finish at nationals.

"Sawyer is my kind of kid,” Tyson said in a press release. “He loves to show up with his lunch pail and get to work. He has great values and is committed to being a great student-athlete. He’s going to be a good one for the Zags."

Clarkson shared a similar admiration for Tyson and what he’s built in Spokane.

“Pat Tyson is raising a really good running culture in the whole state of Washington,” he said. “I'm really hoping to contribute to that and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Clarkson earned three individual state titles with the Broncs and is a two-time All-American. He also excels in track and field for Belle Fourche, winning the Class A 3200-meter run state championship last May, and is excited to return to action in the spring.

While a lot of standout student-athletes in the state choose to stay local for college, Clarkson wanted to take in different scenery at the next level.

“I'm looking forward to getting out of South Dakota and experiencing what running is like somewhere else,” Clarkson said. “There’s a lot of pressure knowing that I'm going to a high-ranking school, but pressure has always driven me to compete harder. I'm hoping when I get there, I'll be able to use that pressure to add to my running.”