This year's boys basketball season in West River saw established standout players continue to thrive on the court and wrap up storied careers, while new stars emerged and helped guide their teams to new heights.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's 2023 Best of the West Boys Basketball team, highlighting student-athletes who exceled on the court this season. This year's one roster features a first and second team, as well as honorable mentions.

First Team

Player of the Year: Joe Sayler, White River

Who else but one of the best scorers in the history of South Dakota boys basketball?

A repeat Player of the Year selection, Sayler averaged a whopping 30.8 points per game to lead White River to a 20-6 record and a fourth-place finish at the Class B State Tournament, where he received the coveted Spirit of Su Award. He added 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Sayler, a South Dakota State University signee, became the 44th South Dakota high school boys basketball player to eclipse 2,000 career points, and climbed the rankings to finish fifth all-time with 2,702 points.

Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule

LaRoche Jr. was an integral part of the Sioux's second straight run to the Class B State Championship game, averaging 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

A First Team All-State selection, LaRoche Jr. helped lead Lower Brule to a 22-4 record, the best mark in all of Class B.

Caleb Hollenbeck, St. Thomas More

Hollenbeck finished his senior campaign as the second-leading scorer in Class A this season, tallying 24.6 points per game, along with 6.8 rebounds.

He earned a First Team All-State selection after leading the the Cavaliers to a 21-4 record, the second best mark in Class A, and a sixth-place finish in the Class A State Tournament, where Hollenbeck was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Blake Volmer, Winner

Volmer shot over 50% to lead the Warriors on one of the best winning streaks of the season this year.

The senior guard averaged just under a double-double, picking up 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as Winner strung together 15 straight wins from mid-January to the end of the regular season and suffered just three losses all year.

Volmer, a Black Hills State commit who dished out 4.1 assists per game, shot 51% from the floor and earned a First Team All-State selection.

Jackson Schauer, Faith

Schauer was instrumental in getting the Longhorns to the Class B State Tournament, pouring in 21 points a game along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Schauer earned a First Team All-Conference selection after leading Faith to a 23-3 record, a tie for the best mark in Class B, and a seventh-place finish at the state tournament, where he earned a place on the All-Tournament Team.

Second Team

Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule

Thigh provided the other part of the Sioux's one-two punch, alongside Brian LaRoche Jr, averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The senior guard/forward earned a First Team All-State selection after helping guide Lower Brule to a 22-4 record and its second straight runner-up finish at the Class B State Tournament.

Benson Kieffer, Rapid City Christian

The 5-foot-9 sophomore was the floor general the Comets this season, helping lead a wide range of scorers.

Kieffer averaged 15.9 points, dished out 4.6 assists and tallied 2.6 steals a game for a Christian squad that went 20-2. He guided the Comets to their first Lakota Nation Invitational championship in December, being named MVP of the tournament, and earned an All-Black Hills Conference selection.

Cooper Feddersen, Jones County

Feddersen averaged a double-double for the Coyotes this season, scoring 19.2 points and pulling down an impressive 13 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-5 center shot 54% from the floor and tallied three steals per game, earning a First Team All-Western Great Plains Conference selection.

Cooper Long, Lyman

The 6-foot-3 guard/forward combo earned a First Team All-Western Great Plains Conference selection after scoring 20.1 points and hauling in six rebounds a game.

Long added four assists and four steals a game, leading the Raiders to a 13-8 record.

Keegan Hett, Harding County

The 6-foot-1 senior guard averaged 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and four steals per game to lead the Ranchers to an 18-5 season, falling three points shy of a Class B State Tournament berth.

Hett received a second straight All-Conference selection for his efforts.

Best of the Rest

Adriano Rama (Red Cloud), Monty Montileaux (Red Cloud), Seth Hamilton (Spearfish), Toney Serrano (Spearfish), Dylan Doren (Spearfish), Nic Marshall (White River), Kelby Hett (Harding County), Gage Gilbert (Harding County), Dawson Kautzman (Harding County), Keaton Darrow (Edgemont), Julius Frog (Rapid City Christian), Elijah Hoyt (Rapid City Christian), Sam Fischer (Rapid City Christian), Jess Harper (Faith), Rylan Palmer (Faith), Caden Selby (Faith), Brodi Sundall (Stevens), Cedar Amiotte (Wall), Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche), Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche), Ryan Heinert (Sturgis), Samuel Hand (Philip), Josh Kleinsasser (Hot Springs), Matt Close (Hot Springs), Shun-Zi White Woman (Rapid City Central), Daniel Mitchell (Gregory)