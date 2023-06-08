The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team dominated competition this season en route to capturing their program's first-ever state championship.

The Comets claimed eight of the nine flights at the state tournament last month, placing runner-up in the other flight, and finished 163.5 points ahead of second-place Lennox.

That performance is entirely representative in this year's Rapid City Journal Best of the West Boys Tennis Team, while players from other schools have also been honored.

Player of the Year: Andrew Dobbs, Rapid City Christian

The Comets senior capped of his high school career by winning two individual state titles for the second straight year.

Dobbs won the Flight 2 singles championship without losing more than three games in a set during the Class A State Tournament, then teamed up with Noah Greni to claim the Flight 1 doubles title with a hard-fought three-set victory over Lennox, overcoming a set deficit and winning the match 11-9 in the third.

Dobbs finished the year with a 15-4 singles record, including winning 10 matches over Class AA opponents, and 22-1 doubles record.

Henry Beckloff, Rapid City Christian

The Comets freshman took care of business at No. 6 singles, winning the Class A state title without dropping a set at the state tournament. Of the six sets he played, he claimed three via 6-0 result.

Beckloff also won the Flight 3 doubles title with teammate Noah Geyer, never losing more than three games in a set.

Noah Geyer, Rapid City Christian

The Comets eighth grader captured the Flight 5 singles state title in Class A by edging Sioux Falls Christian's Rex Lefever in a second-set tiebreaker to win 6-4, 7-6(4).

Geyer also won the Flight 3 doubles championship with partner Henry Beckloff.

Noah Greni, Rapid City Christian

The Comets' top player fell one match short of back-to-back Flight 1 singles state championships, falling in the title match to end an otherwise undefeated season. He went 23-0 during the regular season.

Greni rebounded, however, to win the Flight 1 doubles state title for the second straight year, partnering with Andrew Dobbs. Greni earned a 22-1 record in the doubles.

Jack Hancock, Rapid City Christian

The Comets freshman lost only two games the entire state tournament to win the Flight 4 singles championship. He lost only one game in the title match.

He then teamed up with Joe Schneller and the pair won the Flight 2 doubles state title without dropping a set in the state tournament.

Joe Schneller, Rapid City Christian

The Comets senior capped of his high school career by winning two individual state titles.

He claimed the Flight 3 singles title, overcoming a one-set deficit in the final to grind out a 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 win over Andrew Daugherty of Lennox, then teamed up with Jack Hancock to win the Flight 2 doubles state title.

Best of the Rest

Nolan Rehorst, Stevens; Tristan Eizinger, Stevens; Dayler Segrist, Stevens; Max Phares, Stevens; Josh Mueller, Stevens; Isaac Wright, Stevens; Landin Roozenboom, Stevens; Rudy Isburg, Spearfish; Nicholas Wise, Spearfish; Michael Levine, STM; Dhruv Goyal, STM; Andrew Levine, STM; Braeden Strain, STM; Jace Denholm, STM; Carter Stamper, STM; Peyton Taylor, Central