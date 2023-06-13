This spring's high school track and field season saw some of the best male athletes in the state, including some of the best to ever compete, come right out of Rapid City, the Black Hills and West River.

It all culminated in the state meet last month where an abundance of those athletes showed out, some for the last time, and took their place atop the podium in front of a packed crowd at Howard Wood Field.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Boys Track and Field team, highlighting the student-athletes who excelled in their respective disciplines this year.

Track Athlete of the Year: Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens

One of the greatest athletes in the history of South Dakota high school sports capped off his career by going a perfect 4 for 4 at the state meet last month, finishing first in every event he was entered in.

Birnbaum, a repeat Track Athlete of the Year selection, won the Class AA 800-meter run (1:53.02) and 1600 (3:56.14) for the third straight season, and won back-to-back 3200 (9:22.96) and sprint medley (3:34.12) titles. His time in the 1600 broke a state meet record by more than seven seconds.

The University of Oregon signee went on to compete among the top high school runners in the country earlier this month at the HOKA Festival of Miles in St. Louis and set a new personal best in the mile with a blazing fast time of 3:47.53, recording the fourth fastest mile in United States high school history.

Field Athlete of the Year: Rylan McDonnell, Wall

The South Dakota State signee finished off his Eagles career by claiming both the Class B triple jump (41 feet, 9.75 inches) and long jump (22 feet, 8.25), his first individual state titles.

McDonnell, a Best of the West 9-Man Football selection, also earned the gold medal in the long jump for having the best mark across all three classes. He also claimed the Western Great Plains Conference and Region 7B titles in both events.

Blake Boyster, Custer

The Wildcats senior won his third straight Class A 400 state title (49.72), then added to that by claiming back-to-back 200 titles (22.69).

Boyster, a North Dakota State signee, also won Black Hills Conference titles in the 100 and 200, and Region 8A titles in the 4x100, 4x400 and sprint medley.

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche

The Gonzaga signee won back-to-back Class A 3200 state titles, breaking his own meet record by nearly 10 seconds in the process with a gold-medal time of 9:17.27.

Clarkson hit a personal best 9:07.70 in the event at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, and also finished runner-up in the 1600 at the state meet with a personal best time of 4:19.67.

Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish

The Spartans senior battled a nagging hamstring injury to tie the meet record in the Class AA 100-meter dash prelims before claiming his second straight state title in the finals with a time of 10.59 seconds.

Guthmiller, who owns the state record in the 100, has signed to run for the University of South Dakota.

Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis Brown

The Scoopers junior won his second straight Class AA 100-meter hurdles state title, doing so with a personal best time of 14.47 seconds and edging out runner-up Vaughn Brown of Sioux Falls Roosevelt by .09 seconds.

Hedderman won the Black Hills Conference title in the event for the second straight year, and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at the state meet with PR.

Lincoln Koehn, Kadoka Area

The Kougars junior won his maiden state title by placing first in the Class B discus with a top throw of 152 feet, 4 inches, setting a new personal best and winning the event by 4 feet.

Koehn also won the Region 7B title in the event, and placed fourth in the shot put at the state meet with a personal best throw of 49 feet, 6.75 inches.

Joseph Laprath, Colome

The junior Cowboy claimed his first individual state title by winning the Class B 1600 with a personal best time of 4:35.42, edging out Wakely Burns on Philip by 1.5 seconds.

Laprath also placed third in the 3200 and sixth in the 800.

Chase Maher, Rapid City Christian

The Comets junior capped off the second day of the state meet by winning his second straight Class A pole vault title in dramatic fashion, clearing 15 feet, 7 inches to set a new meet record and beat his previous personal best by 7 inches.

Maher earned the gold medal for his top mark across all three classes.

Daniel Mitchell, Gregory

The Gregory junior returned to the state meet after a runner-up finish in the Class B high jump last year and claimed his first state title by clearing 6 feet, 5 inches.

Mitchell also won the Southeastern South Dakota Conference and Region 5B titles for the second straight year.

Kade Stukel, Gregory

The Gorillas senior overcame a pulled hamstring he sustained at the state meet to win the Class B 100-meter dash title with a personal best time of 10.86 seconds, then anchored Gregory's winning 4x100 relay (44.24) later that day.

Stukel's performance at the state meet helped the Gorillas win their first team state championship in school history, sharing the 2023 title with Ipswich. He also claimed the Southeastern South Dakota Conference and Region 5B titles in the 100 and 200.