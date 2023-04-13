West River boys put together solid seasons on the mat during the 2022-23 season.

Seven wrestlers claimed individual state championships at the Class A and Class B state tournaments at Summit Arena, and a host of other young grapplers set the tone for their careers by finishing the year on the podium.

Sturgis Brown added a fourth-place finish at the Class A duals tournament, and Custer finished third in Class B, the highest finish ever by the Wildcats in the event.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's 2023 Best of the West Boys Wrestling team, highlighting student-athletes who excelled with outstanding individual seasons.

Class A Wrestler of the Year: Reese Jacobs, Sturgis Brown

Jacobs capped his senior season for the Scoopers with a third Class A state championship at 170 pounds. He amassed a 52-0 record and set Sturgis’ all-time wins record this season.

Jacobs’ efforts on the mat earned him a Region 4A championship and a selection as the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association’s Class A Wrestler of the Year.

Class B Wrestler of the Year: Owen Hansen, Burke/Gregory

Hansen finished his career for the Storm with a perfect season at 43-0 without surrendering a takedown. He went on to claim the Class B state championship at 132 pounds, his third-straight title and fifth straight top-five finish.

Hansen also thrived on the national stage last season with a second-place finish at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle National Tournament.

106 pounds: Carter Kendrick, Philip Area

The Badlands Brawlers eighth grader put together a solid season with a 14-2 overall record. Kendrick went on to finish as the 106-pound runner-up at the Class B State Tournament.

113 pounds: Tray Weiss, Custer

Weiss entered the 2022 Class B State Tournament as the top seed but fell short in the finals. This season the sophomore earned the No. 1 seed again but steamrolled the competition and claimed a state title. Weiss defeated Tri-Valley’s Cole Hendrixson in the state title match in a 9-1 decision.

The Wildcat finished the season with a 53-3 overall record.

120 pounds: John Jeffery, Spearfish

Jeffery finished his junior season with a 45-11 overall record, and his only losses came at the hands of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 ranked wrestlers in the state.

The Spearfish grappler capped the year with a third-place finish at the Class A State Tournament.

126 pounds: Karson Keiser, Winner Area

The Warriors sophomore amassed a 52-11 overall record en route to a fourth-place finish at the Class B State Tournament.

138 pounds: Jace Blasius, Philip Area

The Badlands Brawlers sophomore amassed a 38-3 overall record this season.

Blasius went on to defeat Groton Area’s Christian Ehresmann in a 2-1 decision to win and individual championship at the Class B State Tournament.

145 pounds: Miles Renner, Lead-Deadwood

Renner stood out on the mat as the Golddiggers showed marked improvement as a team this season.

The junior amassed a 29-10 overall record and finished in sixth place at the Class B State Tournament.

152 pounds: Blair Blasius, Philip Area

The Badlands Brawlers senior amassed a 28-3 overall record this season and finished third at the Class B State Tournament.

160 pounds: Riley Orel, Winner Area

Orel finished his high school wrestling career with another outstanding season for the Warriors.

The senior amassed a 57-2 overall record and defeated Custer’s Jonathan Lewis in overtime to claim another Class B state championship. Orel finished his career as a four-time placer and five-time state qualifier.

170 pounds: Burk Blasius, Philip Area

Blasius racked up a 26-1 overall record for the Badlands Brawlers to capture his third straight championship at the Class B State Tournament.

He won every tournament he was entered in this season, and the junior’s only loss came at the hands of Reese Jacobs in a match that he bumped up a weight class to compete in.

195 pounds: Aiden Werlinger, Sturgis Brown

Werlinger racked up a 37-5 record for the Scoopers. He went on to finish second at the Class A State Tournament and finished as a Region 4A champion.

220 pounds: Zak Juelfs, Sturgis Brown

Juelfs amassed a 41-9 overall record and finished the season as a runner-up at the Class A State Tournament. The junior also won the Region 4A championship at 220 pounds.

Heavyweight: Derek Fenega, Winner Area

The Warriors freshman amassed a 24-21 overall record and finished eighth at the Class B State Tournament.

Best of the Rest

Zak Soderlin (Rapid City Central), Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh), Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood), Maxton Brozik (Winner Area), Jack Kruger (Winner Area), Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens), Jonathan Lewis (Custer), Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs), Parker Noem (Custer)