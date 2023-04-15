While no West River girls basketball team won a state championship this winter, there were nevertheless outstanding individual performances on the hardwood that made South Dakota take notice.

One player wrapped up her high school career as one of the most prolific scorers in the state's history, while another soon-to-be Power Five player earned Gatorade Player of Year honors and several others helped their respective squads make deep, unexpected postseason runs.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's 2023 Best of the West Girls Basketball team, highlighting student-athletes who exceled on the court this season. This year's one roster features a first and second team, as well as honorable mentions.

First Team

Player of the Year: Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian

Kieffer started showcasing her dynamic scoring ability as an eight grader, putting up 30 and 40-point performances for the Lady Comets, and this season she capped off her illustrious high school career by soaring up the all-time rankings and leading her team to a historic campaign.

She became the first basketball player in school history to reach 2,000 career points, 32nd in the Mount Rushmore State, and ended her tenure as the ninth all-time leading scorer in South Dakota girls basketball history with 2,492 points.

This season, Kieffer led all of Class A with 25.6 points and 4.2 steals per game, while hauling in 6.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.9 assists. The University of South Dakota signee anchored a Rapid City Christian squad that reached their first state tournament in 27 years and first-ever Class A tournament, where she led all scorers with 24.3 points per game, including a 33-point performance, to guide the Lady Comets to a seven-place finish and receive the tournament's coveted Spirit of Su award.

A repeat Best of the West selection, Kieffer was named All-State for the third time, donning this year's First Team, and racked up over 2,200 kills and 1,800 digs as an All-State volleyball player as well.

Paige Kjerstad, Wall

Kjerstad was one of the few West River girls basketball players to average a double-double for the season. The junior forward collected 18.2 points, scoring at an efficient 52% clip from the floor, and 12 rebounds per game, adding 2.4 steals and 1.7 assists.

Kjerstad was part of the Lady Eagles' "Big Three" who led the team on an unexpected run to the Class B State Championship game where they fell short of the title. She was named to the Class B All-Tournament and Western Great Plains All-Conference Teams for the second straight year, as well as the Lakota Nation Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Reese Ross, St. Thomas More

Ross was one of the most aggressive players on the court this season, frustrating opposing teams on both ends of the floor.

Last year's Best of the West Class A Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1 senior averaged 22.2 points, shooting 55.9%, and 7.9 rebounds per game, adding 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists.

A University of Utah signee, Ross was named Gatorade Player of the Year for South Dakota girls basketball and was a First Team All-State selection.

Mallory Valburg, Jones County

The second Spirit of Su award recipient on this list, Valburg played a major role in leading the Coyotes to the Class B State Tournament.

The senior forward averaged a double-double this season with 18.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game to guide Jones County to a 19-6 record and an eighth-place finish at State, where she tallied 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Valburg holds Jones County school records in career rebounds, steals and blocks, and finished her career with 1,389 points. She was named to the Class B All-Tournament Team and was a First Team All-State selection. She has committed to play volleyball for Dakota Wesleyan next year.

Skyler Volmer, Lyman

The junior guard earned a Third Team All-State selection after scoring 18.4 points per game, along with 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and an impressive 3.5 blocks.

Volmer was named Most Valuable Player of the Western Great Plains Conference for her efforts.

Second Team

Ashlan Carlow-Blount, Red Cloud

On a team with minimal returning varsity experience, Carlow-Blount punched well above her weight this season.

The 5-foot-10 freshman took over point guard duties this season and averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game to lead the Lady Crusaders to a 21-4 record, including a 15-0 start, and a fourth-place finish at the Class A State Tournament.

Blount, a Third Team All-State selection, was also named MVP of the Lakota Nation Invitational last December after helping guide Red Cloud to a 13-point comeback in the title game and back-to-back championships at Summit Arena.

Allyson Cass, Custer

When Cass got things rolling on the court this season, her 3-point shot was lethal.

The senior guard averaged 17.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, eclipsing 1,000 points for her high school career. At the Lakota Nation Invitational in December, she broke her own record for 3-pointers made during the event, earning her a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Cass, who signed to play basketball for Dakota Wesleyan next year, earned a Third Team All-State selection for her season performance and is a back-to-back Best of the West selection.

Taaliyah Porter, Rapid City Stevens

The lone Class AA representative on this list, Porter became the Raiders' bona fide team leader this season, as only a sophomore.

The guard/forward combo tallied 17.1 points per game, along with 6.4 rebounds and two assists, to guide Stevens into its 10th straight Class AA State Tournament, where it finished seventh.

Porter received a Second Team All-State selection, earning the only Class AA nod from West River.

Julise Shaw, Todd County

Shaw was part of an exclusive club this season of girls basketball players who averaged over 20 points a game.

The sophomore forward/guard collected 21.3 points per contest, while pulling down 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.1 assists. Her performance this year earned a spot on the All-State Third Team.

Jessy Jo Vanderwerff, Gregory

Vanderwerff wrapped up a distinguished career with the Gorillas by earning a second straight Third Team All-State selection,

A six-year starter, the senior guard finished with 1,934 career points, averaging 15.7 per game this season, along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

Vanderwerff, who was selected to compete in multiple all-star games, is Gregory's all-time leading scorer and owns school records in career assists and steals.

Best of the Rest

Jaelyn Wendt (Newell), Sharlee Kills in Sight (St. Francis Indian), Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche), Maleena Brave (White River), Mya Kochuten (Spearfish), Allie Kohn (Lemmon), Rhea Tucker (Wall), Nora Dinger (Wall), Aaliyah Jones (Rapid City Central), Mak Scott (Lyman), Reese Hunsucker (Harding County), Carlie Lawrence (Timber Lake), TyAnn Mortenson (Faith), Jaydn Jensen (Jones County), Cassidy Keiser (Gregory), Peyton Ostenson (Edgemont), Macey Wathen (Rapid City Stevens)