West River girls showed out particularly well in field events this spring.

Of the six individual state champions, five captured titles in field events, especially at pole vault where West River athletes swept all three classes.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Track and Field team, highlighting the student-athletes who excelled on a statewide level this spring.

Track Athlete of the Year: Ashlan Carlow, Red Cloud

The Lady Crusaders freshman scored an upset victory in the 300-meter hurdles on the final day of the state track and field meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, coming from behind to cross the finish line .20 seconds ahead of runner-up Brandy Pulse of McCook Central/Montrose.

Carlow's winning time of 45.73 seconds was the third best mark of the state meet across all three classes, and a personal record. She also won the event at the Black Hills Conference meet, and anchored Red Cloud's winning 4x100 relay team at the Region 7A meet.

Field Athlete of the Year: Ciana Stiefel, Custer

The Wildcats sophomore broke the Class A state meet record in the pole vault with flying colors, surpassing the previous mark of 11 feet, 10 inches with a top vault of 12 feet, 8 inches to win her first state title.

Stiefel, who placed runner-up a year earlier, also earned the gold medal in the event for having the top mark across all three classes. She also placed first at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Black Hills Conference meet and Region 8A meet.

Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish

The Spartans junior battled a significant foot injury to win the Class AA pole vault state title with a leap of 11 feet, 9 inches.

Adamski pushed through the pain to tie a personal best she set at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, edging out teammate Reese Nida via tiebreaker to claim her first championship.

Paige Bull, Burke

The Lady Cougars sophomore scratched on her first two throws before recovering to make the finals of the Class B discus competition, then won the state title on her last throw, a toss of 123 feet, 2 inches.

Bull won the event, her first championship, by 19 inches. She recorded a personal best mark 124 feet, 6 inches earlier in the year, and also won the Region 5B title.

Gracie Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area

After a runner-up finish last year, Eisenbraun capped of her high school career by winning her first state title in the Class B pole vault with a mark of 10 feet even.

The Kougars senior, who also placed first in the Western Great Plains Conference meet and the Region 7B meet, won the event by 4 inches. She cleared a Class B-leading, personal best mark of 10 feet, 3 inches earlier in the season.

Brooklyn Jurgens, Rapid City Stevens

Jurgens wrapped up her high school career by anchoring the Raiders' state championship-winning 4x100 relay team, comprised of Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen and Claudia Werner, whose time of 49.12 seconds earned them the gold medal of having the best time across all three classes.

The Stevens senior, who captured her first and only state title with the 4x100 victory, also ran the final leg of the Raiders' 4x200 relay team who placed third, and finished sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Brynn Nelson, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders sophomore broke her own state record in the javelin at the state meet, winning her first state championship with a throw of 136 feet, 3 inches.

Nelson won the title by over 3 feet a year after placing fourth at State.

Best of the Rest

Brionna Holso, Stevens; Anna Hoffman, Spearfish; Mya Nishimura, Stevens; Ella Bradeen, Stevens; Claudia Werner, Stevens; Brooklyn Jurgens, Stevens; Claire Fierro, Stevens; Reese Nida, Spearfish; Jordyn Larsen, Custer; Keelie Kuil, Winner; Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche; Bella Williams, Kadoka Area; Piper Hanson, Burke; Kamaria Krogman, White River