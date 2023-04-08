West River girls wrestlers showed out on the mat this season.

Two area grapplers from Spearfish capped sensational careers with state titles and led their team to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

Several other young wrestlers also started to make a name for themselves this season, including a duo from Lakota Tech that vaulted the Tatanka to a fourth-place finish at State.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's 2023 Best of the West Girls Wrestling team, highlighting student-athletes who excelled with outstanding individual seasons.

Girls Wrestler of the Year: Taylor Graveman, Spearfish

Taylor Graveman established herself as a pioneer of girls wrestling in South Dakota with an outstanding career.

The Spearfish senior continued to dominate the competition this season en route to an undefeated 45-0 season with 42 pins that culminated in a third straight state championship at 132 pounds. She also won nine regular season tournaments, including the Rapid City Invite and Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster Tournament, where Graveman earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Graveman finished her time as a Spartan with 142 career pins at the varsity level. She finished as a two-time All Black Hills Conference Wrestler, the Most Outstanding Wrestler of this year’s girls state tournament and capped her career as the back-to-back recipient of the SD Wrestling Coaches Association Female Wrestler of the Year Award.

After Graveman wraps up her summer season, in preparation for Nationals and the World Championships, she will attend North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

106 pounds: Maraia Kruske, Spearfish

Kruske cut to 106 pounds ahead of her season in hopes of reclaiming a state title after a one-year hiatus, and the move paid off.

The Spearfish senior amassed a 34-3 overall record with 29 pins this season en route to her second state title. She won five regular season tournaments and garnered her second straight All Black Hills Conference selection.

113 pounds: Brooklyn Baird, Sturgis Brown

Brooklyn Baird proved herself as a force to be reckoned with at 113 pounds this season.

The Scoopers freshman racked up a 28-3 overall record and finished as the runner-up at the state tournament.

120 pounds: Quinn Butler, Lemmon/McIntosh

Butler put together a solid freshman season at 120 pounds for Lemmon/McIntosh.

She finished third at the state tournament, recorded a 43-3 overall record and claimed an individual title at the Rapid City Invite.

126 pounds: Madison Snyder, Sturgis Brown

The Scoopers junior amassed a 28-8 overall record and claimed fifth place at the state tournament

142 pounds: Marieda Kalahar, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders sophomore amassed a 31-12 overall record and nabbed a sixth-place finish at the state tournament.

154 pounds: Jordan Waln, Lakota Tech

The Lakota Tech junior amassed a 17-10 record with 13 pins en route to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

Waln also claimed the top spot at the Lakota Nation Invitational and Bennett County Tournament. She placed in four other regular season tournaments.

170 pounds: Marlee Heltzel, Spearfish

The Spartans seventh grader amassed a 23-20 overall record with 13 pins en route to a seventh-place finish at the state tournament.

Heltzel also won the Black Hills Conference Tournament and placed in three other events to garner a selection to the All Black Hills Conference Team.

190 pounds: Jessica Mckenny, Custer

The Wildcats eighth grader amassed a 19-8 overall record and finished fourth at the state tournament

Heavyweight: Destiny Triplet, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

The Patriots sophomore went 23-5 overall and finished third at the state tournament.

Triplet is a two-time state place winner and won four regular season tournaments this year, including the Black Hills Conference Tournament. She also placed third at the Rapid City Invite and Pierre Girls Invite.

Best of the Rest

Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech), Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens), Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens), Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens), Candice Matsuda (Spearfish), Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche), Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish), Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More)