Four West River Schools competed in the inaugural season of sanctioned high school softball in South Dakota.

Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis Brown and Winner Area embarked on the new journey at the varsity level and made the most of their opportunities through the ups and downs of Year 1.

The Cobblers and Raiders reached the postseason with SoDak 16 appearances in Class AA, and the Warriors followed suit in Class A.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's 2023 Best of the West Softball team, highlighting student-athletes who excelled on the field this season.

Player of the Year: Nieva Colicheski (Rapid City Stevens)

The Raiders junior put together an exceptional season at the plate and in the circle to push her squad into the postseason.

Colickeski established herself as the most powerful hitter on her team, batting in the three hole, and showcased solid control and speed changes as a pitcher.

She finished the season with a team-best .464 batting average with a .508 on-base percentage and a 1.722 OPS. Colicheski tallied 21 extra-base hits with eight doubles, five triples and eight home runs.

Colicheski also pitched 34 innings and racked up 21 strikeouts.

Aleya Miller, P (Winner)

Miller led the way for the Warriors as a dynamic two-way player.

She finished the season with a 6-2 record in the circle with a 7.23 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 50 strikeouts. The senior started all 13 games that she pitched.

At the plate, Miller hit .500 with a 1.449 OPS, 14 runs scored and seven RBIs.

Bailey Kokesh, 1B (Rapid City Stevens)

Kokesh played the entire season without committing an error in the field and served the Raiders as a true power hitter at the cleanup spot.

The junior finished the season with a .466 batting average, .516 on-base percentage and a 1.309 OPS. She racked up nine extra-base hits with four doubles and five homers, while tallying 21 RBIs.

Summer Holway, 2B (Rapid City Stevens)

The Stevens senior finished the year with a .466 batting average, .508 on-base percentage and 1.146 OPS. She also racked up 16 RBIs and an .875 fielding percentage in the middle infield.

Jess Chiolis, SS (Rapid City Central)

The Cobblers senior served as a veteran leader on a young team and made the most of her opportunities on the field.

Chiolis finished with a .977 fielding percentage, .311 batting average and an .856 OPS. She scored 16 runs and drew 11 walks.

Lainey Van Zee, 3B (Rapid City Stevens)

Van Zee put together a solid season at the plate and made strides as a pitcher in 2023.

The Stevens sophomore hit .315 with a .383 on-base percentage and 1.013 OPS. She tallied eight extra-base hits including two doubles, three triples and three long balls, while racking up 17 RBIs.

Van Zee also recorded an .846 fielding percentage and pitched 43 2/3 innings with 59 strikeouts.

Shyanne Dudley, C (Rapid City Central)

Dudley stepped up halfway through the season to fill a need for the Cobblers in the battery.

She recorded a .910 fielding percentage with a .453 batting average and 1.057 OPS. The junior scored 14 runs and tallied eight RBIs.

Tia Gease, OF (Rapid City Stevens)

Gease put together an exceptional season and will remain in the area as a college softball player at Black Hills State University.

The Raiders senior recorded a .362 batting average, .530 on-base percentage and 1.360 OPS. Gease recorded 16 RBIs, six home runs and walked 15 times.

Sophie Hofeldt, OF (Winner Area)

The Warriors senior recorded a .361 batting average, .477 on-base percentage and .894 OPS. Hofeldt totaled seven runs, seven RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Shantel Anderson, OF/P (Rapid City Central)

Anderson proved herself as the Cobblers’ ace in the circle and more than held her own at the plate.

The senior started 14 games at pitcher and struck out 53 batters in 77 innings of work, issuing just 18 walks. She also put together a .444 batting average, a 1.172 OPS and racked up 12 RBIs.