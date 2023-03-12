The Black Hills State men’s basketball team flipped the script against Fort Lewis when it mattered most; in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Canyon, Texas.

The No. 2 Skyhawks downed the No. 6 Yellow Jackets twice in the regular season and once in the RMAC Tournament thanks in large part to lights out 3-point shooting performances.

But BHSU allowed only two 3s on Sunday in another total team effort, securing an 81-66 victory over the Skyhawks and a spot in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “It's not an easy feat to get over that mental hurdle, when you lose to a team three times and they're as talented as Fort Lewis. We played a great game, really proud of how tough our guys were and how sharp they were mentally for 40 minutes.”

BHSU returns to action at 6 p.m. MT Tuesday against No. 1 West Texas A&M at the First United Bank Center for a spot in the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

The Yellow Jackets (27-5) finished 47% from the field on 28 of 59 shooting and knocked down eight 3-pointers.

The Skyhawks (29-4) shot 43.6% from the field and 15.4% from 3-point range on 2 of 13 shooting. BHSU forced 15 Fort Lewis turnovers and scored 19 points off turnovers.

Fort Lewis’ leading scorer, Akuel Kot, finished with 14 points, more than 10 points below his season average of 24.6 points per game.

“We knew what they brought to the table,” Jackets senior Joel Scott said. “Akuel Kot is the best scorer in our conference and honestly the nation, and so we knew we had to be solid. We had to have help coming from everywhere and to trust each other, and that's what we did.”

Five players finished in double figures for Black Hills State as Scott paced the team with 23 points and 19 rebounds. The 19 rebounds give Scott 964 career boards, 36 shy of 1,000.

Thompson said he expected nothing less from the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leading scorer in another physical NCAA Tournament outing.

“He's Joel Scott,” Thompson said. “In my opinion he’s the best player in the country and does it in every way possible and on both ends of the floor.”

The Yellow Jackets dominated the boards to finish plus-10 in rebound margin with 42 total rebounds and 10 offensive boards.

Sindou Cisse added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists and played a big role for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive end. Matthew Ragsdale and Jaeton Hackley chimed in with 13 points each and P.J. Hayes finished with 10 points.

Hackley provided a spark for BHSU off the bench and finished with three steals.

Thompson and Scott both said Hackley has shown tremendous growth this season and doesn’t look like a freshman anymore.

“He plays like he's been in the RMAC for two or three years, like he's an experienced guard,” Scott said. “He knows what he needs to do every time he steps on the court and brings that intensity and that fire on defense.”

BHSU improved to 6-1 all time in tournament play and hopes to advance to another Elite Eight if it can stay hot against West Texas A&M in the Buffs' home gym. The Buffs defeated No. 4 Angelo State 69-59 on Sunday.

“We’ve been looking forward to the NCAA Tournament all year,” Thompson said. “We’ve had our eyes on this and our guys have been on a mission…Our guys are playing with a ton of confidence and we’re excited to compete again.”