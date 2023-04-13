The Black Hills State football team took significant strides last season, and hopes to build on a solid foundation this fall.

The Yellow Jackets returned to the field a few weeks ago for spring practice, and wrap up their offseason session Friday night with the return of their annual spring game at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

BHSU head coach Josh Breske said he’s been impressed with the attitude of his team as they prepare for a new season.

“I've been most impressed by the renewed energy our guys come to practice with every day,” Breske told The Journal. “We're excited to be out there, I've really been enjoying football and I’m really, really happy to see that.”

Last fall, BHSU started the season 5-0 after it defeated rivals Chadron State and South Dakota Mines before losing their next three games, but won two out of their final three to finish 7-4 overall and 5-4 against RMAC opponents.

The 2022 campaign marked the first winning season for BHSU since 2016, and Breske wants to capitalize on that in his fourth season at the helm this fall.

“(Last season) really validated all the hard work that we put in when we first started here in 2020,” Breske said. “All that hard work is going to pay off, and getting a taste of some success last year, winning seven games, really validates the process. The guys know that what they do matters...and they’re not taking these spring ball practices for granted.”

The Yellow Jackets struggled to find consistency at quarterback last season due to injuries suffered by both Chance Eben and Aiden Willard. This season, BHSU needs to answer questions under center again after both Eben and Willard exit the program upon graduation.

Breske gave what he called a boring answer about the progress of his new signal-callers, but said he’s learning more about the unit each day.

“I don’t think anybody has a leg up on another at this point,” Breske said. “I keep telling those guys that spring ball is great and we can continue to grow and learn, but that summer is going to be crucial for their progression.”

A pair of transfer quarterbacks Jake Blair from Oregon State, and Tanner Clarkson from Northwest Oklahoma, are making their presence felt this spring.

“We’ve just been completing a lot more passes at practice,” Breske said.

BHSU also returns redshirt freshman Jaxson Miner, who spent the last year learning the ropes in Spearfish. Miner passed for 5,327 yards and threw 58 touchdowns at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clara, California.

“He’s done an incredible job transitioning from a redshirt into a rotational guy this spring,” Breske said. “I’ve been very impressed with how well he’s performed through spring ball as a first-year college student.”

Breske said he’s been incredibly impressed by his defense this spring, a unit that proved one of the best in the RMAC last fall. The unit returns veteran leadership in Aaron Thiele, Ryder Blair and Nick Arnold.

Another player who's made a name for himself over the last few weeks is wide receiver Mitch McKibbin. Last season, the senior appeared in seven games and caught 21 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns before nagging injuries kept him off the field.

“It’s been really great to see Mitch come along,” Breske said. “He came in as a walk-on a few years ago and earned a scholarship, and he’s been hurt with a lot of nagging injuries. We missed him in the last half of the season last year, but his speed, maturity and leadership in our wide receiver room has been really good.”

The Yellow Jackets hit the field for a sneak preview at 5:30 p.m. Friday in their spring game at Lyle Hare Stadium.