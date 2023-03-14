West Texas A&M’s Damian Thornton knocked down a baseline jumper as time expired to punch the Buffaloes' ticket to the Elite Eight and defeat Black Hills State by a point.

Or so it seemed.

The officials rushed to the monitor for a better look, and after reviewing the shot for more than four minutes, determined Thorton did not get the shot off in time and reversed the call.

The Yellow Jackets bench erupted in celebration as they secured a 68-67 road victory Tuesday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.

The victory gave BHSU its second straight South Central Regional championship and another trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

“I’m thankful that our guys made enough plays to come out one one play ahead of West Texas,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson told The Journal. “That was just a phenomenal game between two teams that competed at a very high level. We're excited to be back (to the Elite Eight), where we've set our goal all year.”

It wasn’t the prettiest game for BHSU as it finished with 18 turnovers and surrendered 20 points off turnovers, but the Yellow Jackets made up for sloppy play with sharp shooting and stingy defense. They shot 56% from the field on 25 of 45 shooting and knocked down 45% of their 3s on 5 of 11 shooting.

West Texas A&M shot 35% from the field on 22 of 62 shooting and shot 41% from 3-point range on 9 of 22 shooting.

“We held them to 68 points, which is pretty low for any team,” BHSU’s Joel Scott said. “We played pretty well and were scrapping (on defense). It made up for a lot of offensive mistakes, which we really needed because we were pretty sloppy with the ball, especially in the first half.”

Thompson called Scott, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, a once-in-a-generation player for his program after the game.

“He had a calming effect on our team in the locker room at halftime and in huddles,” Thompson said. “It's an intense game with a lot of emotions flying around, and when you have someone with his level of confidence and poise, it really has a calming effect on the team.”

P.J. Hayes added 14 points for BHSU with four 3s to finish as the only other Yellow Jacket in double figures.

Thornton led the Buffs with 29 points on 10 of 15 shooting with four 3s. Larry Wise added 19 points.

The two squads battled back-and-forth in the first half, with six lead changes, before they entered the locker room tied 32-32 at the break.

The saga continued in the second half with eight more lead changes and neither team led by more than five points for the rest of the game.

West Texas A&M took a 67-65 lead with 1:17 to play on a pair of made free throws by Larry Wise. BHSU answered on the other end with a jumper by Scott to even the score at 67-67 with 57 seconds left.

With 11 seconds to play and the score still tied, BHSU worked the ball inside to Scott, who was fouled and went to the line for two shots. Scott knocked down the second shot to give BHSU a one-point lead with four seconds remaining, and the Jackets called timeout to set up on defense.

West Texas A&M inbounded the ball to Thornton, who raced down the floor and put up a mid-range jumper that went in, but the lengthy review determined the clock hit zeros with the ball still in Thornton's hands, sealing BHSU's return to the Elite Eight with a one-point victory in the Sweet 16.

The Yellow Jackets benefit from a few days off before they return to action Tuesday in Indiana. The time and date of BHSU’s matchup will be released later by the NCAA DII Selection Committee after the final eight teams are reseeded.

“We have more confidence (than last year),” Scott said. “We're battle-tested and we've been through this before. Last year was kind of a new thing for us, but this year we know what's going and how things are going to go. We'll be ready.”