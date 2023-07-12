The Black Hills State men's basketball program has announced its 2023-24 schedule, which features five non-conference games and 14 home games within its 28-game slate.

The Yellow Jackets open the season hosting the Conference Challenge, taking on Oklahoma Christian on Friday, Nov. 10 before battling Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The next weekend features another tournament, this time at the East/West Challenge in Rapid City to take on Augustana on Friday, Nov. 17 and MSU Moorhead on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The team will play its final road non-conference bout on Nov. 21 at Montana State Billings before hosting rival South Dakota Mines on Monday, Nov. 27.

RMAC play begins on the road at Regis on Friday, Dec. 1 and UC Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 2.

BHSU hosts its first RMAC games against Metro State (Dec. 8) and Colorado Mines (Dec. 9) in town before heading back on the road to face New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 15.

Following winter break, the Yellow Jackets are back home to take on Adams State on Friday, Jan. 5 and Fort Lewis on Saturday, Jan. 6.

They play one more in Spearfish, against Western Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 13 before heading back on the road to take on Colorado Mesa on Friday, Jan. 19 and Westminster on Saturday, Jan. 20.

BHSU returns home to host New Mexico Highlands on Friday, Jan. 26 and CSU Pueblo on Saturday, Jan. 27, but then is on the road for four straight, taking on South Dakota Mines (Jan. 31), Colorado Christian (Feb. 3), Colorado Mines (Feb. 9) and Metro State (Feb. 10).

Two more home games against UC Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 16 and Regis on Saturday, Feb. 17 precede the final road trip for the Yellow Jackets, facing Fort Lewis on Friday, Feb. 23 and Adams State on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Yellow Jacket will wrap up the regular season at home against Colorado Christian on Friday, March 1, and Chadron State on Saturday, March 2.

The RMAC Tournament will begin March 5 and conclude with the championship game on March 9.

BHSU 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

Nov. 10 - Oklahoma Christian

Nov. 11 - Arkansas Fort Smith

Nov. 17 - Augustana (@SD Mines)

Nov. 18 - MSU Moorhead (@SD Mines)

Nov. 21 - @MSU Billings

Nov. 27 - South Dakota Mines

Dec. 1 - @ Regis*

Dec. 2 - @ UCCS*

Dec. 8 - Metro State*

Dec. 9 - Colorado School of Mines*

Dec. 15 - @New Mexico Highlands*

Jan. 5 - Adams State*

Jan. 6 - Fort Lewis*

Jan. 13 - Western Colorado*

Jan. 19 - @Colorado Mesa*

Jan. 20 - @Westminster*

Jan. 26 - New Mexico Highlands*

Jan. 27 - CSU Pueblo*

Jan. 31 - @South Dakota Mines*

Feb. 3 - @Colorado Christian*

Feb. 9 - @Colorado School of Mines*

Feb. 10 - @Metro State*

Feb. 16 - UCCS*

Feb. 17 - Regis*

Feb. 23 - @Fort Lewis*

Feb. 24 - @Adams State*

Mar. 1 - Colorado Christian*

Mar. 2 - Chadron State*

Mar. 5 - RMAC Quarterfinals

Mar. 8 - RMAC Semifinals

Mar. 9 - RMAC Championship

Mar. 15-19 - NCAA Regional

Mar. 25-29 - NCAA Elite Eight

*RMAC games