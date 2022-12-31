BHSU men's, women's basketball games postponed

Black Hills State men's and women's basketball has postponed its Saturday games at Fort Lewis due to inclement weather that has created dangerous travel conditions.

The women were scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. and the men at 5:30 p.m. Those games will be rescheduled and played in Durango, Colorado at a later date.

Up next, the Yellow Jackets hit the road again for a single-game weekend to open the new year, taking on Western Colorado on Friday with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.