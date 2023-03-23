The Black Hills State men’s basketball team trailed West Liberty by as many as 18 points in Thursday’s NCAA Division II Final Four, but never retreated.

The No. 3 Yellow Jackets held the No. 2 Hilltoppers without a basket for nearly five minutes in the second half and cut their deficit to three with four seconds to play.

West Liberty executed on a following inbounds pass, however, and converted at the free-throw line to secure an 85-82 victory at the Ford Center and put an end to another sensational season by BHSU.

“They played a great game, outplayed us and showed they’re one of the best teams in the country,” Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Thompson said. “I’m really proud of our team. They went on a heck of a run two years in a row to make the Final Four. They played some really good basketball in the NCAA Tournament.”

The Yellow Jackets finished the season 29-5 overall, their highest win total since joining Division II in 2011. They finished one win shy of their program record, a 30-5 season in 2008-09 as a member of NAIA.

The second straight trip to the Final Four made BHSU the 11th Division II school to reach consecutive national semifinals since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 2003.

“(BHSU) means a lot to me,” senior Joel Scott said. “I’ve been here for four years and there have been a lot of ups and downs…I’ve learned a lot from coach Thompson and made friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Scott led the Yellow Jackets with 30 points and 13 rebounds to record his 16th double-double of the season. The forward, who surpassed his own school record of single-season points in the loss, graduates this spring and has the option to return for a fifth year of eligibility next season.

“He’s been the best player in the country for the last three years,” Thompson said. “He’s been an absolute force and does it the right way, and he impacts the game on both ends.”

P.J. Hayes chimed in with 17 points, while Jaeton Hackley and Sindou Cisse added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cisse also totaled five assists and nine rebounds.

Cisse used up his final year of eligibility this season.

“I can’t say how proud I am of him for playing with a ton of heart,” Thompson said. “He holds nothing back and is as tough as anyone I’ve ever been around. I thought he was the best defender in the country the last couple of years.”

Bryce Butler and Malik Mckinney led the Hilltoppers with 16 points each. Chaz Hinds and Steve Cannardy chimed in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

West Liberty (33-3) started strong to push its lead to 16 at the halftime break. The Hilltoppers forced seven turnovers and turned them into 11 points in the first half.

“The first half was obviously the difference,” Thompson said. “I’ve got to take some ownership for our coverages defensively that we didn't execute well.”

BHSU controlled the ball better in the second half with just five turnovers to fight its way back into contention.

The Yellow Jackets continued to chip away at their deficit and trailed by three with 4.9 seconds to play after a pair of made free throws by Hayes.

After a BHSU timeout, West Liberty completed an inbounds pass and went to the line for a pair of free throws via a Hoku Fisher foul.

Mckinney made both shots to put the game on ice and secure a four-point Hilltoppers victory.