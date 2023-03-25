Black Hills State softball played its second round of doubleheaders against Regis on Saturday, dropping both games to the Rangers 14-3 and 22-12.

The Yellow Jackets (4-20, 4-20 RMAC) recorded their second highest single-game score this season in Game 2 against the Rangers, finishing five runs runs short of their record, set in a 17-3 win over Adams State on March 11.

In Game 2, seven Yellow Jackets finished with at least one run against Regis, including five players who finished with two. Ashlynn Pauwels and Lily Simmons claimed both Yellow Jacket home runs, with Pauwels finishing the game with four RBIs and two total runs on the day, while Simmons claimed five RBIs.

Game 1 (L, 14-3)

A leadoff triple opened the door for an RBI-single to give Regis the first run of the day, with another run via a homer to right-centerfield, expanding the early lead to 3-0. After a third-base error that allowed Kayla Lee to get on first and steal second, a Tyler Whitlock double sent Lee home to secure the first run of the day for BHSU.

The Yellow Jackets were able to hold Regis to a single hit and no runs into the top of the third, but they weren't done yet. Following a base hit, Shayla Tuschen faced two outs on a 2-2 count in the circle before allowing a home run shot over the right field wall to tie the game 3-3 before the set was retired.

Regis was able to secure first and third base in the top of the fourth, but Tuschen used a strikeout and a foul-out to right field to keep the Rangers from taking the lead. The Rangers, however, kept the game locked on a quick three-up, three-down from BHSU in the bottom-half of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth inning, a leadoff triple down right field led to another run for Regis on a sacrifice-fly and catcher's error, giving Regis a 4-3 lead on one out. Regis tallied another four runs to lead 8-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

BHSU recorded two more hits in their portion of the fifth, but the Rangers left two Yellow Jackets on base to keep their five-run lead intact. In turn, the Yellow Jackets held Regis to zero hits and no runners left on base to start the sixth. The Yellow Jackets were held to a single hit themselves, keeping the five-run gap in place as the game entered the seventh inning.

Facing two outs, Regis got hot with the bat and secured six more runs, leading to the nine-run victory.

Game 2 (L, 22-12)

The Rangers started Game 2 with a leadoff double to left centerfield and a single that led to runners on first and third. An error at second base allowed a run for the Rangers to jump in front, 1-0. Regis secured two more runs on a sacrifice-RBI and an RBI-single to hold an early three-run lead.

The Yellow Jackets got off to a good start in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a pair of singles from Lee and Whitlock to score on an RBI-double courtesy of Tuschen. In the next at-bat, Ashlynn Pauwels rocked a three-run home run over the right field wall to give BHSU its first lead of the weekend at 4-3.

Facing no outs and already driving in four runs in the inning, BHSU continued to do damage. Following a Gianna Haley walk, the senior stole second and later scored on a sacrifice from Lily Simmons to stretch the Yellow Jacket lead to 5-3.

Regis quickly tied the game back up, first hitting a single to left field before a bunt advanced both runners. A wild pitch and a two-run triple tied the game at 5-5. An error at second led to another run for the Rangers, giving them the outright lead, 6-5, before another two-run knock stretched the Regis lead to three.

Another RBI-single from the Rangers brought their lead to 9-5 with another walk and pair of base hits to load the bases with one out. An error at second resulted in two more runs, which was followed by a three-run homer to right centerfield to increase the RU lead to 14-5.

BHSU continued to fight in the bottom of the second with a pair of singles and a walk that set up a pair of runs. Tuschen hit a sacrifice-fly that brought Taylor Dowden home and a wild pitch gave Lee the chance to score to bring the game to a 14-7 scoreboard. An RBI-double from Pauwels to left-center sent Whitlock home to score BHSU's eighth run and forced a pitching change for the Rangers.

Pauwels advanced to third on a passed ball, while Haley drew a walk, setting up Yellow Jackets on first and third with one out. A single from Simmons allowed Pauwels to advance home to bring BHSU within five of the Rangers, 14-9, as the side was retired shortly after.

Senior Shayelyn Allen of Regis started the third inning with a leadoff home run to left field to stretch their lead to 15-9. The Rangers secured another pair of RBI-singles before the end of their run, leaving the top of the third with a 17-9 lead over the Yellow Jackets.

The Rangers tallied two more runs in the top of the fourth to lead 19-9, but the Yellow Jackets continued to try and climb back after a Simmons three-run home run to right-centerfield brought the score to 19-12. The Rangers, however, recorded another trio of RBI-singles to stretch their lead to 10.

Up next, the Yellow Jackets head to Fort Lewis next Saturday and Sunday for a four-game series against the Skyhawks. Games on Saturday are slated for noon and 2 p.m. starts, while Sunday's contests are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.