Black Hills State softball traveled to the Mile High City for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at MSU Denver, dropping both games to the Roadrunners 6-1 and 11-3.

The Yellow Jackets (4-14, 4-14 RMAC) finished the day with nine hits and four runs between both games, but a heavy-hitting MSU Denver tallied 19 hits through the day that gave them 17 runs.

Game 1 (L, 6-1)

Shayla Tuschen pitched all seven innings of Game 1, tallying eight strikeouts and surrendering two earned runs.

The Yellow Jackets started this game strong and held MSU Denver without a run and only one hit through the first three innings. In the bottom of the first, a Shylee Moxey walk and second-base steal got things started for BHSU, with Kayla Lee walking on the next at-bat to put two on bases.

A Tuschen grounder, however, led to a double-play that pinned Moxey on third base. Facing two outs, Ashlynn Pauwels cracked a single to center field that sent Moxey home to give BHSU an early 1-0 lead before its side retired.

The Roadrunners took control of the game after a three-hit frame in the top of the fourth gave them three runs to take the lead. Both sides were quiet heading into the sixth, where MSU Denver capitalized with a left-field double to send two runners home to expand its lead to 5-1.

Holding BHSU to zero hits for the remainder of the first game, MSU Denver's Shelby Robb hit a left-field home run to secure the final run of the contest, giving the Roadrunners the five-run victory.

Game 2 (L, 11-3)

Gianna Haley and Taylor Klein led BHSU in Game 2 with a pair of hits and a single run each, with Taylor recording an RBI. Sydney Barner recorded the third run for BHSU and a walk.

The Roadrunners tallied two runs in each inning to lead 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth. The Yellow Jackets fought valiantly in the bottom-half of the frame, however, as Haley walked and stole two based to set up on third, then a Taylor Klein left-field single sent Haley to the plate.

Following a Mikayla Johnson single, a walk allowed Shylee Moxey to lock in another run for BHSU, while a sacrifice-hit from Kayla Lee allowed Klein to reach home plate, bringing the score to 8-3 before the side retired.

BHSU was held to two hits for the remainder of the game, while the Roadrunners secured three runs of their own on five hits for the eight-run victory.

The Yellow Jackets return to the field Sunday morning to kick off another doubleheader against MSU Denver. The games are slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.