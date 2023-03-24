Black Hills State softball held another Denver doubleheader Friday and afternoon against the Regis, dropping both contests 14-12 and 9-0.

The Yellow Jackets (4-18, 4-18 RMAC) faced their 22nd consecutive road contest this season, with the brutal stretch caused by weather conditions that have moved home games to away locations. The squad has not played a game at home for nearly a year, with the last home games taking place on March 26 and March 27 of last season when they hosted MSU Denver.

Game One (L, 14-2)

The Rangers were quick to score in the first inning following a pair of stolen bases leading to an RBI-single, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Later, with the bases loaded, Shayla Tuschen recorded a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to avoid any more Rangers from crossing the plate. Three quick outs in the next frame, however, kept BHSU scoreless through the first inning.

Regis tallied another pair of runs on an RBI-double at the top of the second, stretching their lead to 3-0 over BHSU. The Yellow Jackets, however, tallied their first run of the day on a Gianna Haley home run that went over the centerfield wall and brought BHSU within two, 3-1.

Keeping up the aggressive pace, Regis scored another trio of runs at the top of the third inning to bring their lead to 6-1 before a three-run homer gave them an eight-run lead. On the ensuing half, the Yellow Jackets were able to get three on base with consecutive base hits that set up a Pauwels RBI-single to bring the score to 9-2.

Not letting up, Regis laid down another five runs in the top of the fourth frame to lead 14-2 and held BHSU to zero hits in the bottom of frames four and five to win game one by 12.

Game Two (L, 9-0)

At the top of the first, Regis was able to load up the bases and send two across home plate via RBI-walks to take an early 2-0 lead. BHSU's Tyler Whitlock piped a double down the right foul line to kick things off for the Yellow Jackets, but a centerfield flyout and a strikeout left the sophomore on base.

Both batter boxes went quiet through the second, but Regis got hot in the third and scored five runs to stretch their lead to 7-0. Through the fourth, the Yellow Jackets claimed the only hit of the inning but left one on base.

Two more runs from the Rangers in the sixth sealed the scoreboard for game two, giving Regis the 9-0 victory at home.

The Yellow Jackets return to the field for another doubleheader Saturday against the Rangers in Denver.