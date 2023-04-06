Black Hills State softball fell to No. 12 Colorado Christian in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, 7-1 and 9-0, in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets (4-26, 4-26 RMAC) dropped their 16th and 17th straight games.

Game 1 (L, 7-1)

Tyler Whitlock went 1 for 3 with an RBI-single, while Kayla Lee finished 1 for 2 with a walk, a run scored and a pair of stolen bases.

Ashlyn Pauwels also recorded a hit in three at-bats.

CCU struck first, plating a run in the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets answered in the top of the third as a two-out Whitlock single up the middle scored Lee from second base to even the game at 1-1.

The Cougars moved back on top in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs, making it 3-1 before a solo home run in the fourth extended their lead to 4-1.

In the fifth, CCU's Logan Menzies drove a ball out to left that Whitlock snagged against the fence to rob her of a home run, keeping it a three-run ballgame.

The Cougars plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the six-run victory.

Game 2 (L, 9-0)

CCU tacked on three to open the game and take a 3-0 lead in the first. From there, the Cougars took over on both sides of the ball, shutting down the Yellow Jacket offense, striking out eight and not allowing a single baserunner, winning in five innings.

The Yellow Jackets play two more at Colorado Christian on Friday to conclude the series. First pitches are slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Lakewood, Colorado.