The Black Hills State softball team snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday as it swept UC Colorado Springs in a two-game set Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets opened the day with a 2-1 victory over the Mountain Lions and kept up the momentum with a 9-2 victory in the second matchup.

BHSU improved to 7-35 overall (7-35 RMAC), while UCCS fell to 13-36 (10-30 RMAC).

The Yellow Jackets relied on solid pitching in both contests by starters Shayla Tuschen and Kailey Bond.

Game 1: BHSU 2, UCCS 1

Tuschen (5-16) pitched a complete game in Game 1 and allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory.

Gianna Haley set the tone for the Jackets with a solo homer in the bottom of the second to give her team a 1-0 lead. BHSU extended its lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI-single to left center by Kayla Lee.

UCCS threatened in the top of the seventh with a solo homer by Courtnie Heller, but the Yellow Jackets held on to pick up the win.

Game 2: BHSU 9, UCCS 2

BHSU relied on a solid outing by Bond in the circle and an offensive explosion to take the second game of the series from UCCS.

The Yellow Jackets opened the game with five runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 5-0. Haley totaled three RBIs in the frame via a three-run homer to centerfield.

UCCS added single runs in the second and third, but BHSU kept up the heat to secure a seven-run home victory.

Bond (1-12) picked up her first win in the circle this season. She pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

The two squads return to action at 11 a.m. Sunday for another doubleheader in Spearfish.