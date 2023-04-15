The Black Hills State softball team split a doubleheader against Chadron State on Saturday afternoon in Spearfish, winning Game 1 4-3 before falling in Game 2, 13-4.

The Yellow Jackets (5-29, 5-29 RMAC), who played their first game on their home field since March 27, 2022, ended their 19-game losing streak with the win, scattering nine hits as a team, while Shayla Tuschen struck out 10.

Game 1 (W, 4-3)

Shayla Tuschen was outstanding in the circle, striking out 10 over seven innings of work, allowing only four hits. She also went 2 for 3 with a double at the plate.

Kayla Lee finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple, while Gianna Haley also went 2 for 3 with a run. Adreanna Lance went 1 for 2 with a walk, RBI and a run.

CSC got on the board early in the first inning with a pair of solo home runs to move ahead 2-0, but the Yellow Jackets jumped on top in the second after a pair of singles from Pauwels and Haley put runners on first and second. With Barner at the plate, an errant throw from the catcher back to the pitcher plated Pauwels and sent Haley to third, making it a 2-1 game.

Barner was eventually hit by a pitch and Simmons walked to load the bases for Lance, who singled through the left side to even the game at 2-2.

A few batters later, Lee tripled into the right-center field gap, plating two more and putting BHSU ahead 4-2 through two.

In the circle, Tuschen settled in from there, sitting down seven Eagles on strikes the rest of the way to seal a 4-3 win.

Game 2 (L, 13-4)

CSC took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Yellow Jackets got one back in the bottom of the first with a Pauwels RBI-single to make it 3-1 through one.

CSC added on in the second and third, extending out to an 8-1 lead before Whitlock added one for the Yellow Jackets with an RBI-single in the bottom of the third, making it an 8-2 ballgame.

Trailing 11-2 in the fourth, Bayleigh Hubbard smacked a two-run double over the center fielder's head to drive in Simmons and Barner, cutting the CSC lead to 11-4.

The Eagles added two more in the top of the fifth, though, to take a 13-4 lead and eventually win by that score.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action Sunday for two more games against the Eagles in Spearfish.