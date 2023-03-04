Black Hills State softball won its second game of the season, 5-2, in Game 2 after dropping Game 1, 4-3, to New Mexico Highlands on the road Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-8, 2-8 RMAC) totaled eight runs on 13 hits over both games, including a pair of doubles.

Gianna Haley went 2 for 4 with two RBI in game one while Ashlynn Pauwels went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

In Game 2, Tyler Whitlock finished 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Haley, Shayla Tuschen and Lexi Apodaca each also drove in a run.

In the circle, Litwin had her best outing of the season, going all seven innings, allowing only two runs and racking up three strikeouts to earn the win.

Game One (L, 4-3)

The Yellow Jackets struck first in Game 1, taking an early 2-0 lead using RBI-singles from Pauwels and Haley in the first inning.

Tuschen continued to keep NMHU in check in the circle, holding it scoreless with only one hit through three innings. The Cowgirls evened things up with a pair of runs in the fourth to make it 2-2.

Haley put the Yellow Jacket back in the lead 3-2 with a sacrifice-fly in the fifth, a lead that held into the seventh inning.

NMHU wasn't done, though, using a two-run top-of-the-seventh to take its first lead and go on to win by a run.

Game Two (W, 5-2)

Highlands got out to a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the second. Both teams were held quiet in the third before the Yellow Jackets put up a three-spot in the fourth to move ahead 3-2.

BHSU added some insurance runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead, eventually winning by that score.

Up next, the Yellow Jackets return for two more games at New Mexico Highlands on Sunday with first pitches slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.