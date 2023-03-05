SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team clinched its second trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament in the last three seasons on Sunday night.

The Yellow Jackets earned an at-large bid for the tournament as the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region, setting up a rematch with a familiar foe, No. 2 seed Regis at noon Friday.

During the selection show, three other RMAC teams saw their school appear on the bracket before BHSU finally popped on the screen in the final slot of its regional bracket.

“I was sweating a little bit,” BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. “Looking at it, I thought we had a good shot and I was pretty confident. But once you see it you get that reassurance with a lot of gratitude.”

It marks the second NCAA Tournament appearance for the Yellow Jackets since they joined Division II in 2012. BHSU is looking for its first tournament win in the field of 64.

“It's very exciting,” senior guard Niki Van Wyk said. “I'm really proud of our season and I'm so glad that we get this chance to go to the tournament, especially as a senior who's graduating.”

Angelo State (25-6, 17-5 Lone Star) earned the right to host the South Central Regional in San Angelo, Texas.

The Rambelles defeated Texas Woman's University, previously the top team in the regional rankings, in the Lone Star Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday afternoon.

BHSU matched up with Regis twice in the regular season with one win and one loss. The Yellow Jackets bested the Rangers 71-64 on Dec. 2 in Spearfish and dropped a 67-53 decision on Feb. 11 in Denver.

Regis (25-6, 15-3 RMAC) went on to win both the RMAC regular season and tournament championships.

“It's good that we play someone in our conference,” Van Wyk said. “We've scouted them, we know how they play and it’ll be a good matchup.”

Nore said the team’s mentality will play a big role in their opening-round game.

“We’ve got to get back to the basics and go old school,” Nore said. “We need to rely on defense a lot and we definitely have to clean up some things. We need to pack our defense, pack our toughness and be ready to go to Texas.”

South Central Regional Pairings

No. 1 Angelo State vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M

No. 4 Colorado Mines vs. No. 5 UT Tyler

No. 2 Texas Woman’s vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian

No. 3 Regis vs. No. 6 Black Hills State