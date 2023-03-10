The Black Hills State women’s basketball team started the NCAA Division II Tournament on a high note Friday at Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

The No. 6 Yellow Jackets trailed No. 3 Regis by seven points with seven minutes left in regulation in the opening round of the South Central Region, but made a late run in the final quarter.

BHSU pushed back to tie the game at 52-52 on a Kalla Bertram layup with 1:03 to play and sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Yellow Jackets assumed control of the contest and capped a 61-57 victory over the Rangers, their first tournament victory since joining the NCAA in 2010.

“It was an awesome game for us and I thought we showed a lot of fight,” BHSU coach Mark Nore told The Journal. “I'm just excited for the team and I thought we showed a lot of resiliency.”

The Yellow Jackets (23-7, 17-5 RMAC) return to action Saturday against the winner of No. 2 Texas Woman’s vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian.

Black Hills State stepped up defensively to knock off the RMAC’s regular season and conference tournament champion. The Jackets forced 14 turnovers and racked up 18 points off turnovers in their third matchup with the Rangers this season.

“We just had to fight,” senior Niki Van Wyk said. “We knew that the tougher team was going to win in the end, and we played that way.”

Van Wyk led the way for BHSU with a game-high 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting, with 11 of her points coming when it mattered most, in the second half and overtime.

“Niki was a beast,” Nore said. “She was really good. I thought she controlled the offense really well, hit big shots for us and really did an awesome job defensively.”

Danica Kocer also finished in double figures for BHSU with 11 points on 4 of 16 shooting with six rebounds.

Erin Fry paced Regis with 14 points on 4 of 14 shooting and three assists. Josey Ryan and Madison Diercks each chimed in with 11 points.

BHSU finished 36.2% from the field on 21 of 58 shooting and knocked down 33.3% of its 3s on 6 of 18 attempts. The Yellow Jackets turned it over 11 times.

Regis (25-7, 19-3 RMAC) went 28.8% from the field on 17 of 59 shooting and knocked down 27.3% of its 3s on 9 of 33 attempts.

The Yellow Jackets made their presence known under the basket as they won the rebound battle 45-52 and racked up 26 points in the paint.

Tipoff Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. All games in the South Central Region take place at Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

“We just have to continue to bring the fight,” Nore said. “And we have to play hard and be good defensively.”