The Winner girls basketball team won 46 straight games from 2018-20, including a Class A state championship, and Morgan Hammerbeck and Kalla Bertram played pivotal roles on those dominant squads.

Now the duo is making their presence felt at Black Hills State, as the Yellow Jackets enter the final stretch of the regular season with less than three weeks until the start of the RMAC Tournament.

“They’re big-time culture kids for us,” BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. “They’re big-time winners and hard workers with great ethics and morals. They’re also great teammates.”

Hammerbeck is averaging 6.6 points per game and 3.9 assists per game in 21 appearances and 16 starts. She has also recorded 34 assists this season, good for second on the team.

The junior forward arrived on campus in Spearfish one season earlier than Bertram, but has seen the benefits of playing with a longtime friend and teammate pay off since they reunited.

“It’s super cool,” Hammerbeck said. “I think it shows how successful our program was at Winner and how we can make each other better.”

Bertram is in the midst of her sophomore campaign with the Yellow Jackets. She’s appeared in all 21 games and made 10 starts this season. The sophomore guard is averaging 4.6 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game with 11 assists and a team-high 30 steals.

“It's really cool to have Morgan as a teammate,” Bertram said. “Because we played with each other in high school, and now college, we know how to play with each other.”

The pair’s success at Winner eased their transition to the college level, Nore said.

“They're used to competing and both of them compete really well,” he said. “They come from a great program, obviously, at Winner with what they did in their runs. But they also come from great families and a great gene pool.”

Nore also said that having a successful tandem from the area helps the Yellow Jackets on the recruiting trail, particularly in Western South Dakota.

“We try to do our best to get those West River kids,” he said. “Everyone knows their names and Kalla and Morgan just have a really good reputation.”

The Yellow Jackets hit the road Friday for the first of three consecutive Colorado road games at UC Colorado Springs, Regis and Fort Lewis.

BHSU (16-5, 11-4 RMAC) enters the road slate sitting third in the RMAC standings behind Colorado Mines and Regis. The top four teams in the standings host first-round games in the conference tournament, starting Feb. 28.

“We're all really positive, excited and just want to finish strong,” Hammerbeck said. “We want to be playing our best basketball towards the end of the year, which I think we're getting closer to.”

Hammerbeck said competing at the college level with a high school teammate makes her journey at Black Hills State a little more special.

“It's fun, especially because we’re together,” she said. “We have a little bit of extra Winner pride here.”

Bertram also takes pride in representing her hometown.

“We will always be Winner Warriors,” Bertram said. “It's really cool to just be teammates and carry that Winner pride along.”

The Yellow Jackets tip off at 6 p.m. Friday against the Cougars at the Gallogly Events Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.