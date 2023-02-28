SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women basketball team controlled their own destiny ahead of its home matchup with Metro State Denver on Tuesday in the RMAC Quarterfinals at the Donald E. Young Center.

The No. 3 Yellow Jackets held the upper hand against the No. 6 Roadrunners for over 30 minutes, but their lead started to slip away in the fourth quarter.

BHSU held a six-point advantage entering the final frame before Metro State caught wind down the stretch and claimed a 56-50 road victory.

“(Metro State) showed a lot of toughness,” Yellow Jackets head coach Mark Nore said. “They finished plays while we had some tough breaks and the ball wouldn’t go in the hole. We never could make that big play.”

The loss knocked the Yellow Jackets (22-7, 17-6 RMAC) out of contention for an automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament, and now Nore hopes BHSU built a good enough resume over the course of the season to earn an at-large selection on Sunday.

“It’s a little early but I think we’re going to get a shot,” he said. “We’re making progress, but at this point it’s frustrating. We’ve got to be a lot tougher in these situations.”

BHSU shot 26.4% from the field on 14 of 53 shooting and knocked down 26.4% of its 3s on 7 of 23 attempts.

The Roadrunners (16-13, 14-9 RMAC) shot 33.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3, but knocked down 50% of their shots and 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Nore said the Yellow Jackets looked decent in the first three quarters, but didn’t capitalize on opportunities to put the game out of reach.

“We defended and did some good things,” Nore said. “We just never could get in a flow offensively. We missed a ton of bunnies and some free throws.”

Tosanje Bonds led the way for the Roadrunners with 21 points, while Rapid City Central alumna Mya Jones chipped in with 14 points.

Danica Kocer led BHSU with 15 points and Morgan Hammerbeck added 10 points.

BHSU jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game but Metro quickly closed the gap. The Yellow Jackets held a 14-12 lead after one. In the second quarter, the teams battled back and forth. BHSU maintained a 24-22 lead at the break.

The Yellow Jackets started to pull away in the third and pushed their lead to eight with less than a minute remaining in the frame. MSU Denver responded with a pair of made free throw by Jones to cut its deficit to 40-34 entering the final quarter.

BHSU seemed in control as it pushed its advantage back to eight with eight minutes to play, but Metro State didn't back down. The Roadrunners tied the game at 46-46 with 4:31 to play on a 3 by Kendra Parra and held serve down the stretch.

Metro State clamped down defensively in the final minutes to claim a six-point road victory. It returns to action Friday in the RMAC semifinals against No. 2 Colorado Mines at Regis University in Denver, Colorado.

The NCAA selection show is slated for 8:30 p.m. MT on Sunday and will be streamed on NCAA.com.