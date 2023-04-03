A pair of Black Hills State men's basketball standouts entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Verbal Commits D2 first reported that Joel Scott and PJ Hayes entered the portal.

Scott played a pivotal role in the Yellow Jackets' rise to national prominence, which included back-to-back NCAA Division II Final Four runs in the past two seasons. In the process, he became the program's all-time leading scorer in his four years in Spearfish. The senior forward finished his BHSU career with a record 2,457 points in four seasons. He is just the third Yellow Jacket to reach 2,000 career points.

This season, he finished as the nation's second-leading scorer with 805 points, which also broke the BHSU single-season scoring record set by Scott last season.

His efforts on the hardwood earned him NABC All-America, NABC All-Region First Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team and RMAC Player of the Year honors the last two seasons. Scott also finished as a Bevo Francis Award Finalist each of the last two years.

He also earned D2CCA National Player of the year honors.

Scott, who has one remaining year of eligibility, graduates from BHSU this spring.

Hayes, meanwhile, played a big role for the Yellow Jackets the past two seasons but became a key player as a junior this year. The BHSU guard released a statement on his Twitter account Monday morning.

"Words can't describe what it's meant to have been a Yellow Jacket," Hayes wrote. "I'll never forget (the) great people I've met and memories I've created here...I've decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

Hayes averaged 10.9 points per game while appearing and starting in 32 of 35 games this season. He shot 50.6% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.