Another Black Hills State men's basketball player entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday afternoon.

Verbal Commits D2 first reported that Ryker Cisarik decided to try his hand in the portal.

Cisarik is the fourth Yellow Jacket to transfer out of the program in 2023 and the third to make a move since the conclusion of the season.

The junior forward from Highlands Ranch, Colorado joined Adam Moussa, Joel Scott and P.J. Hayes as BHSU players to leave the program. Only Scott is set to graduate from the university this spring.

Cisarik appeared in 30 games this season without a start and averaged 15.2 minutes of action per game. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 50% from 3-point range.

Cisarik retains two years of athletic eligibility.