Black Hills State men's basketball player Joel Scott earned another slew of national honors on Monday including the D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year Award.

The Yellow Jackets senior received the award as an D2CCA All-American for the second straight year and also earned NABC All-American, NABC All-Region First Team and D2CCA All-Region First Team honors.

Scott ranks among the top players in Division II in a host of categories. He's leads the country in defensive rebounds per game at 7.91, ranks eighth in points, fifth in double-doubles with 15 and is 15th in rebounds per game.

No. 3 BHSU (28-5) returns to action in the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday against Minnesota Duluth at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The senior forward surpassed Kim Templeton (1972-76) as BHSU's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 13. Scott enters the Elite Eight with

The D2CCA selects players for national honors based on nominations and votes from Division II Sports Information Directors in the East Region. Regional award winners are determined by the conferences in the respective regions.

D2CCA All-America Teams

First Team

Joel Scott – F, Sr., Black Hills State

RJ Sunahara – F, R-Jr., Nova Southeastern

Kaden Anderson – F, Sr., Point Loma Nazarene

Bryce Butler – G, Jr., West Liberty

Frank Champion – F, So., North Georgia

Second Team

Diego Bernard – G, Sr., NW Missouri State

Akuel Kot – G, Jr., Fort Lewis

KJ Jones II – G, Jr., Emmanuel College

Zach Laput – G, Jr., Bentley

Will Yoakum – G/F, Gr., Nova Southeastern

Third Team

Michael Brown – G, Sr., Mount Olive

Tyshaun Crawford – C, Sr., Augusta

Kendrick Tchoua – C, Jr., Indianapolis

Jaylen Wells – F, So., Sonoma State

Julius Brown – G, Sr., West Texas A&M

Honorable Mention

Brandon Knapper – G, Sr., Cal State San Bernardino

John Paul Kromka – F, Sr., Pitt-Johnstown

Taylor Currie – C, Jr., Harding

Bradley Dean – G, So., UVA Wise

Shawndale Jones – G, Gr., IUP

Robert Osborne – F, Sr., Virginia Union

BHSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report.