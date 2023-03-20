Black Hills State men's basketball player Joel Scott earned another slew of national honors on Monday including the D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year Award.
The Yellow Jackets senior received the award as an D2CCA All-American for the second straight year and also earned NABC All-American, NABC All-Region First Team and D2CCA All-Region First Team honors.
Scott ranks among the top players in Division II in a host of categories. He's leads the country in defensive rebounds per game at 7.91, ranks eighth in points, fifth in double-doubles with 15 and is 15th in rebounds per game.
No. 3 BHSU (28-5) returns to action in the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday against Minnesota Duluth at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The senior forward surpassed Kim Templeton (1972-76) as BHSU's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 13. Scott enters the Elite Eight with
The D2CCA selects players for national honors based on nominations and votes from Division II Sports Information Directors in the East Region. Regional award winners are determined by the conferences in the respective regions.
D2CCA All-America Teams
First Team
Joel Scott – F, Sr., Black Hills State
RJ Sunahara – F, R-Jr., Nova Southeastern
Kaden Anderson – F, Sr., Point Loma Nazarene
Bryce Butler – G, Jr., West Liberty
Frank Champion – F, So., North Georgia
Second Team
Diego Bernard – G, Sr., NW Missouri State
Akuel Kot – G, Jr., Fort Lewis
KJ Jones II – G, Jr., Emmanuel College
Zach Laput – G, Jr., Bentley
Will Yoakum – G/F, Gr., Nova Southeastern
Third Team
Michael Brown – G, Sr., Mount Olive
Tyshaun Crawford – C, Sr., Augusta
Kendrick Tchoua – C, Jr., Indianapolis
Jaylen Wells – F, So., Sonoma State
Julius Brown – G, Sr., West Texas A&M
Honorable Mention
Brandon Knapper – G, Sr., Cal State San Bernardino
John Paul Kromka – F, Sr., Pitt-Johnstown
Taylor Currie – C, Jr., Harding
Bradley Dean – G, So., UVA Wise
Shawndale Jones – G, Gr., IUP
Robert Osborne – F, Sr., Virginia Union
BHSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report.