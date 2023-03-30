Tommy Donovan played a big role in the Black Hills State basketball team’s first NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets guard played in 34 games as a junior and averaged 8.5 points per game in the tournament before an injury changed the course of his career on the floor.

On March 24, 2022 in the second half of a game against Northwest Missouri State in the national semifinals, Donovan went down to the ground and left the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on a stretcher with a serious leg injury.

As he continued to recover this season Donovan saw his playing time diminish and he appeared in just 10 games, but he stayed the course with BHSU.

In the process, the senior found a deeper calling and purpose in the Catholic priesthood.

“I really like playing for coach (Ryan) Thompson and being with the guys,” Donovan said. “I thought we had a chance to do something special again this year and we made it back to the Final Four. There was also the reality that I was looking at different ways to live out the priesthood.”

Donovan’s decision to pursue the priesthood is not one he made lightly.

He said it’s something he first thought about growing up in Carlisle, Iowa but that his passing thoughts began to carry more weight in college.

Earlier in his college career Donovan had conversations with local priests in Spearfish about the prospect of going into ministry after graduation. They encouraged him to reach out to the Diocese of Rapid City regarding next steps, but he wasn’t quite ready to make the sacrifices required by the priesthood.

“I didn't do it,” Donovan said. “I was looking at them like this is horrifying, not a chance. So the Lord kind of gave me up to my will and I avoided Him for a while. But you come back, kind of like the prodigal son, and I realized, okay, I know I need to do this.”

One of the hang ups for Donovan was the prospect of forgoing the possibility of getting married and starting a family.

Over the last couple of years the BHSU senior realized he doesn’t need to start a family to be fulfilled and also that committing to attend a Catholic Seminary would not prevent him from discerning out the process.

“A couple of years ago I laid it all on the line and said this is what I’m going to go for,” he recalled. “(God) obviously knows better than I do, so I might as well just trust Him.”

Donovan said the ups and downs of his college career, on and off the court, showed him the importance of sacrifice.

“The last two years in particular have shown me that the giving up of something is really an invitation into something that’s even more worth it,” he said.

Even though Donovan’s playing days are over he said being a college athlete in particular has prepared him for full-time ministry.

“I think I have a different perspective than some other people,” Donovan said. “Some people get the impression that religious people are always kind of judging them. I hope that's not true in my case because I was there with my team and got to spend my entire college career here and I love these guys.”

Donovan is still in the process of determining which seminary is the best fit but plans on beginning his vocational ministry training upon his graduation from BHSU this spring.