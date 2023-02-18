The Helena Bighorns scored one goal in each period to defeat the Badlands Sabres 3-0 on Saturday at the Helena Ice Arena in Helena, Montana.

Badlands fell to 11-26-5 while Helena improved to 33-7-2 on the season.

The Bighorns outshot the Sabres 69-15 in the contest. Helena claimed a 20-6 shot advantage in the first, 29-5 shot advantage in the second and a 20-4 shot advantage in the third period.

With the victory Helena improved to 5-0 against Badlands this season. The Sabres have now lost five straight while the Bighorns have won 15 straight games.

Tyler Bloom started the scoring with a powerplay goal at 15:52 in the first on assists by Braden and Camden Cunningham to give Helena a 1-0 advantage after one.

In the second period the Bighorns doubled their lead with a powerplay goal by Braden Cunningham on assists by Camden Cunningham and Harlan Wojtusik. The score gave Helena a 2-0 lead at 8:18 in the second.

Camden Cunningham added a goal to his already stellar night at 6:01 in the third period. The score gave the Bighorns a 3-0 lead and came on assists by Mason Eggen and Bloom.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss despite nabbing 66 saves on 69 shots in a complete game between the pipes. Keaton French saved all 15 Sabres shots to earn a win.

Badlands returns to action on Feb. 24 in a road tilt with the Cobras in Butte, Montana.