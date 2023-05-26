Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Simeon Birnbaum’s teammates bugged him all day about crossing the finish line while flapping his arms like a bird.

And at the starting line of the Class AA boys 800-meter run, a cluster of Raiders beyond the fence prodded him to “do the bird.”

The Stevens standout didn’t react to the hecklers at first, but when he crossed the finish line to win his third state championship of the week, he obliged his friends.

The win in the 800 at 1:53.02 on Friday at Howard Wood Field marked Birnbaum's third straight state title in the event as he goes for a perfect 4-for-4 performance in his final state meet.

“My teammates said ‘you’ve got to do this,'” the senior said. “Some girls on my team thought it’d be cool and they were yelling for me to do that with 100 meters to go. So I did it for them.”

Birnbaum opened the day with a top finish in the 3200 at 9:22.96 to win back-to-back state championships in the event.

The senior set out to score 40 points at State this week, and three events in he’s already secured 30 points with his two first-place finishes Friday and a sprint medley relay title on Thursday.

“It feels good,” Birnbaum said. “Obviously it’s expected, but you still get pretty nervous. It feels really good.”

As a team, the Raiders boys sit in second place overall in the team standings with 48 points. O’Gorman is atop the leaderboard with 51.5 points.

Birnbaum said he expected Stevens to be around that spot after two days of competition, and hopes they find themselves in the hunt for a solid finish as a team on Saturday.

“I feel like we’re pretty much where we expected and I think that’s a good thing,” he said. “Obviously we probably need a couple of people to have a really good day and hit some PRs, but I think we can still win it.”

Birnbaum returns to the track for the 1600, which starts at 10:45 a.m. MT Saturday.

Other Class AA champion crowned on Day 2

Triple jump: Aidan Hofer, O’Gorman – 44 feet, 8.75 inches

Pole vault: Owen Spartz, Watertown – 15 feet

High jump: Luther Nesheim, Sioux Falls Lincoln – 6 feet, 5 inches

Shot put: Jason Maciejczak, Pierre T.F. Riggs – 61 feet, 11.75 inches

Other Class AA champions crowned from Day 2

3200: Ali Bainbridge, Sioux Falls Lincoln – 10:30.25

800: Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley – 2:12.08

Discus: Sarah Zino, Sioux Falls Jefferson – 127 feet, 8 inches

Triple jump: Nyariek Kur, Sioux Falls Washington – 38 feet, 11 inches